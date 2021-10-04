Cardi B Has Perfected The Art Of Eccentric Glam at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is coming to a close, but that's not to say that the buzz surrounding the seven day event will be dying down any time soon. After all, there's been so much to talk about: Street style being back and better than ever, Naomi Campbell owning the runway at the Lanvin SS ‘22 show, The Simpsons’ unexpected catwalk appearance at Balenciaga, and of course, Cardi B.

Cardi B's Paris Fashion Week beauty looks have to be some of the most memorable and glamorous moments to come out of this season’s shows. As you've probably seen on social media and beyond, the 28-year-old rapper has attended countless shows and events in France's fashion capital. And better yet, she's donned eccentric ensembles teamed with equally head turning glam (who wouldn’t glance twice at bejeweled brows?)

Makeup artist Erika La' Pearl is the mastermind behind the "WAP" hitmaker's statement Paris Fashion Week beauty looks, which isn’t exactly a surprise since the expert's been perfecting Cardi B's glam since 2016 when the mom of two was on the VH1 reality television series Love and Hip Hop — she remains by the chart-topper’s side to this day.

Keep scrolling to relive Cardi B's Paris Fashion Week glam and her unexpected yet compelling fashion moments courtesy of Mugler, Schiaparelli, Richard Quinn and more.

Bedazzled Brows

On September 28, the Bronx native attended the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition with red bedazzled brows, winged eyeliner, and shimmery Pat McGrath eyeshadow.

The Perfect Red Pout

Cardi B not only attended the Balenciaga show on October 3, but she also walked the runway in a tabloid-inspired trench, an oversized black hat and a bold red lip.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

‘60s-Inspired Updo

For the Messika x Kate Moss jewelry presentation on October 3, Cardi B was unmissable in a monochrome purple ensemble designed by Richard Quinn. The star of the look was undeniably her voluminous hair which evoked a 60’s mod vibe thanks to the bumped-up style and flipped ends.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Center-Parted Swirls

It’s hard to see Cardi B’s eye makeup behind her color-coordinating green sunglasses, but her center-parted swirled strands by Jared “JStayReady” Henderson made up for it. She debuted this look on October 3 and it’s since gone viral online.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Sharp Winged Liner

Cardi B’s edgy leather outfit wasn’t the only spiky element to the star’s September 30 look. Her winged liner was also quite sharp, balanced out with a set of thick lashes.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Complexion Perfection

For a night out in Paris with Offset, Cardi B matched her eyeshadow and blush to her statement tiger-print maxi skirt. Her matte face beat looked fabulous teamed with bold lashes, a glossy pout and sleek, shiny waves in the most luscious shade of brown.