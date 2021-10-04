Amal Clooney’s First Red Carpet Look In 2 Years Featured 2021’s Defining Dress Trend

Amal Clooney has, in time, become known for her understated yet impactful style choices that position her as a champion of refined glamour. Her wardrobe consists of silk slip dresses (a garment that one could argue represents effortless grace like no other) and an impressively large collection of barely-there strappy sandals. More recently, there was also Clooney’s dress from The Tender Bar premiere, which felt in sync with her penchant for classic elegance but with a slightly modernized and edgy twist.

On Oct. 3, she attended the debut showing of husband George Clooney’s latest directorial feat, marking the couple’s first red carpet appearance together since the Catch-22 premiere in May 2019. For her first red carpet showing in over two years, the barrister wore a black dress in a print of abstract silver swatches. The eye-catching details didn’t stop with her gown’s painterly pattern, however. Her graphic dress also featured a high-low hem, dark leather piping, and midriff-revealing side slits. (Cutouts are one of the year’s most dominant trends.)

Lastly, Clooney accessorized with 18k white gold, diamond drop earrings by Cartier and carried a reflective black clutch in hand. As for shoes, Clooney chose a pair of black, diamond-encrusted stiletto heels that paired flawlessly with the metallic look of her dress.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

At this point, you likely don’t need to be told how much the cutout trend has played a role in influencing this year’s fashion. The revealing detail has taken on such forms as midriff-flossing strings and asymmetrical slits to Swiss cheese-like holes (you can thank trendsetters Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid for the inventive fromage-inspired take.) Thus, with Clooney opting for a dress that boasted the popular detail, the barrister indicated she’s not afraid to introduce trending fashion elements into her timeless style. Albeit, Clooney’s cutouts were incredibly subtle (you may have even missed them if not for the slight peek-a-boo of skin), so the look still reflected her signature unassuming elegance.

To replicate Clooney’s look for yourself, try a dress in a timeless silhouette – like a high-neck midi style or an A-line slip — that features inconspicuous cutouts. By doing so, you’ll showcase your understanding of the trends, but remain true to an aesthetic that prioritizes a classic essence. TZR scoured what's available online to shop and found a few dresses reminiscent of Clooney's, below. To channel the full effect of Clooney’s glamorous red carpet look, accessorize with a pair of diamond drop earrings too.

