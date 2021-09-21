The “Ugly” Shoe Katie Holmes Relies On For Fall Is Only $160

The start of autumn is identifiable through several telltale signs: when red-orange foliage begins to color the treetops or when your favorite street style stars make the switch from dresses into sweaters. In particular, you know summer is fading fast in New York City when residents like Katie Holmes bring her dependable, cold-weather staples out of storage. Case in point: Holmes wore black platform loafers from Vagabond Shoemakers over the weekend. The star swapped out her open-toe sandals for a thicker, slightly heavier fall footwear.

Holmes has a well-documented, tightly-edited capsule wardrobe filled with pieces she wears on repeat — one of the items being her chunky loafers from the Sweden-based footwear brand, which she wears like clockwork during the chillier seasons. Therefore, seeing her “ugly” shoes pop up once again in a recent look means, for all intents and purposes, summer is officially no more.

The actor wore her beloved bulky shoes, which have an affordable price tag of $160, on Sept. 20. Holmes went for an effortless and neutral look consisting of a pair of jeans in her newfound favorite wide-leg silhouette and a navy crewneck sweater. She also carried a red and white striped oversize tote on her shoulder and wore a pair of black aviator-like sunnies.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The recent NYC outing wasn’t her first time rocking the shoes. While shopping in SoHo last winter, Holmes paired the statement shoe with baggy jeans, a navy pea coat, and a crimson newsboy cap — all of which are items that routinely pop up in Holmes’ outfit rotation.

She also slipped into the bulky loafer in early January 2021, only this time Holmes integrated them into a more subdued outfit formula of straight-leg jeans and a black, quilted duvet coat. Look to how she also wore off-white ankle socks with her platform shoes, which is an adroit, preppy-adjacent style hack fashion girls are gravitating toward as of late.

(+) Gotham/GC Images (+) LRNYC /MEGA/GC Images INFO 1/2

The majority of Vagabond Shoemakers’ footwear cap at $250. (Gigi Hadid also owns a few pairs of shoes from the label — she is obsessed with the Gabi boot.) So if you’re building out your fall footwear assortment, or perhaps have been flirting with the idea of testing out 2021’s platform shoe craze, Vagabond is definitely the spot to turn to.

And as luck would have it, you’ll find Holmes’ exact pair of loafers, below. In addition, you’ll find other chunky options that will make for welcome additions to your own cold-weather footwear collection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.