Cardi B isn’t one to shy away from pulling off a risky look. She’s dauntless in proving that she can wear any outfit — the more unexpected the better, in fact. Take, for example, her successful attempt at mastering the “ugly” shoe trend with her Maison Margiela white toe boots. Or, her carrying an extra large Chanel bag in a head-to-toe look from the fashion house. (No one but Cardi could have pulled off this lavish ensemble.) For her latest statement outfit, Cardi B wore a bodysuit with a coat and no pants. Yes, you read that right — she ditched the bottoms completely while in Paris with her husband Offset.

On Sept. 30, the rapper decided to wear this risky and daring outfit to dinner. She wore a black, plunging neckline bodysuit with only a pair of stockings. A Schiaparelli Measuring Tape coat served as her efficient cover-up. The structured, double-breasted coat didn’t button all the way though, so as to reveal a peek of her outfit underneath. She completed the dressy dinner outfit with a pair of five-inch Christian Louboutin heels. To continue her outfit’s theme of gold and black hues, she wore tinted sunglasses, a black leather beret, and gold drop earrings from Schiaparelli.

Throughout her trip in Paris, Cardi B has worn other avant-garde accessories from the Italian fashion label like gold chain necklaces that featured an ear and a half-figured face. She even wore an oversized tweed double-breasted blazer and a gold breastplate from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection. The fashion label is known for its take on modern Haute Couture via whimsical pendants and bold designs, which fits right in with Cardi B’s unbridled and striking aesthetic.

If you’re brave enough to attempt the rapper’s latest bodysuit and coat outfit, shop similar pieces ahead. (Her exact outerwear isn’t available, but her gold drop earrings are.) Should you want a more modest outfit, style your bodysuit with leather pants or a mini skirt and let the earrings become that “wow” factor.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.