In many ways, you likely live by the phrase “save the best for last.” You know, that sweet bowl of ice cream you scoop up after dinner, singing (fine, screaming) along with your favorite artist as they close out the concert with their most popular song, and getting goosebumps at the ending of your go-to movie (two words: The Notebook). It turns out, many would argue the fashion month calendar follows this same notion. After three hectic weeks, the last (and undoubtedly, the most anticipated) stop has arrived: a nine-day long marathon in France. Surprise, surprise — the Paris Spring/Summer 2022 street style is further confirming the notion by displaying some of the best looks from the month so far.

This past summer, the industry’s top influencers (think: Géraldine Boublil, Leonie Hanne, and Courtney Trop) attended the Fall 2021 Haute Couture Week in Paris and gave a sneak peek of what to expect in the city for this fashion month. As it turns out, the two-month wait was well worth it. This group of stylish women (plus, many more) headed back to the City of Lights for another round of collections — but this time around, in addition to iconic fashion houses, they’ll also be dressing in pieces from some newer designers showing, like Coperni and Ottolinger. On top of these trendsetters, expect plenty of celebrities to be sitting front row at PFW this season and bringing their own enviable take on street style too.

Below, take a glimpse at the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style. Exciting news: The gallery will continue to be updated as the shows go until October 5.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 Street Style: Day 1

Jonathan Paciullo

Street style star Susie Lau left Milan for Paris and arrived wearing a cool denim jumpsuit and Hermès bag.

Here’s your cue to try out an edgy leather trench coat this fall.

This show-goer paired her gold Maison Margiela flats with wide-leg jeans.

BDG’s Vice President of Fashion, Tiffany Reid, landed in Paris sporting a purple Tibi jacket.

If you’re new to the print-mixing game and not sure where to start, try marrying a striped top with checkered trousers.

Looks like the fashion set is still making a strong case for wearing your bra over your blouse.

This attendee pulled out a statement puffer jacket a bit early but nailed the look with the matching printed pants.

How many patterns are too many in one piece? Well, according to this show-goer, the more, the merrier.

If you can believe it, pairing together brown and black didn’t always have the fashion crowd’s stamp of approval. But, the attendee above proves the duo can be quite chic.

Find a friend who is just as obsessed with quirky prints as you are.

This fashion girl displayed the perfect outfit recipe for minimalists: A classic white blazer and cool combat boots.

Statement pants are expected to be one of the dominating trends this fall, so snag a striking pair like this show-goer’s plaid iteration from Jacquemus.