The house of Chanel is the kind of storied label that requires no introduction. Since its founding in 1910, the Parisian brand has become a household name thanks to its era-defining designs, signature fragrances, and highly-coveted accessories — not to mention its elaborately staged runway shows. The history of Chanel from begging to recent runways spans over a century and serves as a reflection of societal shifts as significant as world wars and as nuanced as music movements like grunge. After Karl Lagerfeld, who was at the helm of Chanel starting in 1983, passed away in 2019, Virginie Viard ushered in a new era for the label — one that's arguably still being defined.

Fashion month this year is unequivocally unlike any other due to the Coronavirus, which makes 2020 an apt time to reflect on the past and also imagine a new future. Ahead of Chanel's latest show, revisit the 100-some-odd years of Chanel for a dose of nostalgia and fashion inspiration alike. From the early days of flapper fringe and the invention of the little black dress, onto other memorable moments like Karl Lagerfeld's rise, the era-defining supermodels of the 1990s, and fresh modern faces such as Gigi Hadid and Binx Walton, and Virginie Viard's new vision, the brand has held the attention of fashionable fans. There's over a century's worth of Chanel to take in and what better time to do so than before the start of a new — and particularly noteworthy — season? Ahead, take a stroll down style memory lane starting from Chanel's founding in France in 1910 all the way to the present.

Apic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel was born on August 19, 1883 in Saumur, France. She founded her label in Paris in 1910 and began with a collection of hats under the name "Chanel Modes." In 1913, she opens her second shop in Deveaux, France; this time selling sportswear.

Hulton Deutsch/Corbis Historical/Getty Images In 1924, a few years after opening her couture house at 31 Rue Cambon in 1918, Chanel is asked to create the costumes for the ballet "Le Train Bleu" (above). Others involved in the project include Jean Cocteau, who wrote the libretto, and Pablo Picasso, who created the stage curtain.

Edward Steichen/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images A 1920s-era dress from Chanel complete with fringe and a dropped waistline.

Phillips/Hulton Archive/Getty Images On a trip to Scotland in 1924 with the Duke of Westminster, Chanel discovered tweed for the first time; a fabric that would go on to define the brand's iconic suiting.

Unknown/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images Chanel invented the modern concept of the Little Black Dress in 1926.

Horst P. Horst/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images In the years before World War II broke out, Chanel experienced a boom in business with four thousand employees and five boutiques on Rue Cambon in Paris.

Eugene KAMMERMAN/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Because of WWII, Chanel closes all but one of her boutiques. During the war, Chanel was in a relationship with Nazi officer Hans Günther von Dincklage and her ties to the party have been brought to light since.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images In 1954, she re-opened her couture house at the age of 71. The iconic 2.55 handbag was created in 1955, and two years later the brand's iconic two-tone shoes are introduced.

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Chanel's celebrity following picked up speed in the 1960s with fans ranging from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (above) to Brigitte Bardot.

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images A young Jane Fonda in two-tone Chanel heels.

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images On January 10 in 1971, Chanel passed away. Her funeral reportedly drew "throngs" to the church.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images In 1978, Chanel introduced its very first ready-to-wear collection for the Fall/Winter season.

PIERRE GUILLAUD/AFP/Getty Images Karl Lagerfeld became artistic director of Chanel fashion in 1983. His scope of work included haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessory collections.

James Jackson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Above, a look from Lagerfeld's first collection for Chanel on the Fall/Winter 1984 runway.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Jerry Hall walked the couture Fall/Winter 1984 runway wearing a sequin maxi dress and pumps.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A young Naomi Campbell wearing a classic dress and jacket look on the Spring/Summer 1987 runway.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Lagerfeld began his tradition of ending Haute Couture shows with a bridal look in the '90s.

PIERRE GUILLAUD/AFP/Getty Images Inès de La Fressange, a regular on the Chanel runways and friend to the brand.

Georges De Keerle/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Diana (shown above in 1998) had an extensive collection of Chanel pieces — from classic bags to colorful suits.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wore this ornate Chanel creation on the Fall/Winter 1990 runway.

Pool ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images An intimate Chanel Haute Couture show in 1990.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Linda Evangelista carried a surfboard down the Spring/Summer 1990 Chanel runway.

Michel Arnaud/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Naomi Campbell sported head-to-toe purple in 1992 for the house's couture show.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Supermodels Christy Turlington and Claudia Schiffer beside Karl Lagefeld after the Fall/Winter 1992 couture show.

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images Cindy Crawford in denim trousers on the Spring/Summer 1994 runway.

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images A logo string bikini made an appearance on the runway in 1994.

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images Kate Moss walked down the Spring/Summer 1994 runway in hair-to-toe pink.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A late '90s lace slip dress worn by, yet again, Naomi Campbell.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A revival of tweed in the late '90s on the Spring/Summer 1998 couture catwalk.

William STEVENS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The celebrity front row began to emerge at the end of the '90s; Celine Dion attended a Chanel show dressed in black and white in 1998.

Alexis DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The finale walk included swimsuits and bold floral dresses for the Spring/Summer 2000 season.

Pool BASSIGNAC/BUU/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Over the years, Chanel's bag line grew beyond just classic silhouettes to include playful options too. The early aughts began with a runway bag inspired by the Rubik's cube.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Alek Wek walked down the runway in a pretty peach gown during the Spring/Summer 2000 couture show.

JEAN-PIERRE MULLER/AFP/Getty Images Spring/Summer 2001 got a sporty update complete with motorcycle helmet and Chanel sneakers.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Natalia Vodianova showcased a floral-embellished updo on the runway for the Fall/Winter 2002 season.

Pool BENAINOUS/ROSSI/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Chanel took a look towards Hollywood with a red carpet-inspired runway for the Spring/Summer 2005 ready to wear show.

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images Lagerfeld became increasingly recognized for his larger-than-life sets including this staircase to nowhere from the Spring/Summer 2006 couture collection.

Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images A denim look emblematic of the early aughts, this Chanel outfit from the July 2006 Haute Couture show is like a trip back in time.

Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Chanel's 2007 cruise collection, models emerged from a logo-bedecked airplane and onto a tarmac in Santa Monica, California.

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images Model Hanne Gaby Odiele walked the pebbled runway for Fall/Winter 2007 wearing an exquisite bejeweled dress and flats.

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images During the Spring/Summer 2008 show, Lagerfeld nodded to modern Americana with star-spangled dresses and chic tennis outfits — complete with sky-high heels and an ankle-wrap bag.

Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Liya Kebede wore a frilled black and white ensemble on the Fall/Winter 2009 ready to wear runway.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A young Dree Hemingway on the farm-inspired set for Spring/Summer 2009.

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images A little bit punk, a little bit futuristic; Chanel in 2010 on the Spring/Summer couture runway.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2010 Cruise collection (which took place in Venice), models walked the runway barefoot in looks that nod back to Chanel's flapper designs of the 1920's.

Lagerfeld lends new meaning to winter chic with this Fall/Winter 2010 collection featuring all faux fur — a novel design approach from a Parisian house at the time.

Kristy Sparow/WireImage/Getty Images The Chanel bag reached new proportions for Spring/Summer 2013.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images After the Fall/Winter 2013 show, Chanel's chain boots (worn here with leather gaiters) became a favorite among the street style set.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Cara Delevingne in that Spring/Summer 2013 strapless denim dress.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Seeing double in 2013 with Chanel's matching Spring/Summer couture brides and Hudson Kroenig a mini muse , a fixture on Chanel's runways.

Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images Lagerfeld took inspiration from the west with this 2014 Paris-Dallas Metiers d'Art collection.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Spring/Summer 2014 runway was set up to resemble an art gallery, complete with color-swathed dresses.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The Spring/Summer 2015 Chanel catwalk included a finale protest complete with signs and model Cara Delevingne wielding a loudspeaker.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Supermodel Gisele Bundchen walked the runway in head-to-toe stripes for Spring/Summer 2015.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images What would you wear to a Chanel grocery store? For Fall/Winter 2014, Lagerfeld presented his take.

Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images A standout from Fall/Winter 2015's cafe-themed runway was this look featuring an origami-like folding of classic napkins found at the brasserie.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lindsey Wixson in a ruffled dress on the Fall/Winter 2015 couture runway which was set in a logo-laden casino.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images Model Binx Walton wore futuristic sunglasses as part of her layered look on the Spring/Summer 2016 runway.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images A nod to '80s punk complete with layered pearl strands and a one-shoulder top on the Fall/Winter 2016 runway.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images For Spring/Summer 2017, models wore futuristic helmets that contrasted the classic suiting sets.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp clad in Chanel pink ruffles on the Spring/Summer 2017 couture runway.

Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images The Fall/Winter 2017 silver Chanel boots that became a bona fide Instagram trend.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images Thanks to the practical-chic looks on the Spring/Summer 2018 runway, clear rain hats became a must-have accessory.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia Gerber in a floral applique frock on the Spring/Summer couture runway in 2019.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For the Spring/Summer 2019 show, Lagerfeld created a sandy beach, complete with waves.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Penelope Cruz walked the runway for Lagerfeld's last collection for Chanel — held right after his passing (Fall/Winter 2019).

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Chanel's new creative director Virginie Viard ushered in a new era for the Parisian house following Lagerfeld's death, focusing on a sleeker, more pared-back sophistication. Where Lagerfeld tended towards the extravagant, Viard often chooses subtler motifs and runway show sets alike.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vogue's EIC Anna Wintour is a long time supporter of Chanel, but one of her most iconic looks is this feathered and beaded haute couture gown worn to the 2019 Met Gala

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A youthful, Parisian-inspired look from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The set was designed to look like models were walking across the rooftops of Paris.