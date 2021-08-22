Fashion Girls Are Obsessed With This “Ugly” Rain Boot

Rain boots are a non-negotiable wardrobe necessity. Even if you live in an area where rain is rare, you’ll still want a pair of durable, water-resistant shoes in your footwear collection on the off chance the weather takes a wet and gloomy turn. Once you’ve accepted that they’re a true must-have, the conversation then pivots to what style of waterproof boot do you choose. Do you go for a classic, knee-high galosh reminiscent of your mom’s gardening outfit? Or, do you opt for a silhouette with a bit more styling versatility, say, a pair of women’s ankle rain boots? If you feel yourself gravitating towards the latter, excellent news; Ahead, you’ll find a list of refined yet functional ankle rain boots that offer both fashion and function elements.

The booties featured below run the style gamut. Some, like Bottega Veneta’s cartoon-esque Puddle boots, offer a dose of eccentric rubber flair that will brighten up even the grayest of days. The outlandish, “ugly” boots are also likely a mainstay on your Instagram feed, courtesy of in-the-know fashion influencers you follow. Other shoes included ahead feel a bit more wearable in an everyday setting. For example, Italian luxury shoe brand Tod’s offers a pair of rain boots made from waterproof leather, which could easily pass as your standard hide bootie. Scroll on to shop the 12 most stylish ankle rain boots. They will be your sartorial saving grace when the forecast calls for rain.

