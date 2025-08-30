Neutral nails are always on trend, and it’s easy to see why. Ranging from soft milky whites to creamy taupes and warm browns, nude nail polish is endlessly versatile. Plus, it suits almost every skin tone, outfit, and occasion. Whether you're headed to a big event or just want something for your day-to-day, it’s the kind of shade that never looks out of place. It’s no wonder so many celebrities opt for a neutral nail color, especially when you consider their busy schedules. The shades are typically low-maintenance, and regrowth is less noticeable, meaning you can go longer between manicures. It’s a practical choice.

But don’t make the common mistake and confuse neutral with boring. A minimalist nail color doesn’t have to mean plain — you can experiment with chrome finishes, negative space, nail shapes, and subtle abstract designs. Even a classic French manicure can feel fresh and fun.

In case you need proof that sometimes, the most impactful statement is the simplest one, look no further. Ahead, TZR rounded up the best celebrity neutral nail ideas as inspiration. If you’re craving a nail reset that’s both timeless and fresh, consider one of the options below. You definitely won’t regret it.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens’s beige nails are anything but plain, thanks to a stunning cat-eye finish that adds a cool, light-reflecting effect. Created by her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, the long oval shape gives her nails a sleek, elongated look.

Dua Lipa

For the Barbie premiere in LA, celebrity manicurist Kim Truong gave the traditional French manicure a pink upgrade. She used a vibrant pink color for the base before swiping on crisp, white tips for a memorable two-toned nail look.

Vittoria Ceretti

Want to try out a black French manicure but worried it’ll look too over the top? Consider micro French tips, like the ones seen here on Vittoria Ceretti, for a modern and minimalist take on the design. The sharp, thin lines add a perfect hint of contrast.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Adding an accent is a great way to give neutral nails a little something extra. For the premiere of her film The Gorge, Anya Taylor-Joy wore almond-shaped cream nails with a heart decal on two fingers — a subtle yet playful pop of color.

Hailey Bieber

This summer, Hailey Bieber put a fresh spin on her signature glazed-donut nails, adding tiny white polka dots for a playful touch. The detail gave the look a whimsical edge without taking away from its glossy, clean finish.

Margot Robbie

Inspired by Barbie’s plastic pink shoes, celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein gave Margot Robbie a sheer, glossy wash of color for a see-through jelly finish at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Selena Gomez

Consider Selena Gomez’s naked manicure the nail version of “no-makeup makeup.” Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik shaped her nails into an elongated oval then finished off with a clear, ultra-shiny polish for a “your nails but better” effect.

Halle Berry

The ombré look isn’t just for hair anymore. Halle Berry’s ombré manicure transitions from a nude base to metallic tips, creating a sleek and modern gradient that adds a touch of drama to her nails.

Hallie Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld’s “lip gloss nails,” with their glossy finish and skin-tone-matching shade, offer a fresh take on the classic nude nail, making them modern and effortless.

Ciara

Ciara showed off a perfect nude manicure during this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Filed into an almond shape, each of her nails were painted a light tan shade. It was the perfect complement to her off-white gown.