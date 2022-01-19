This JLo-Approved Nail Polish Shade Is Making Rounds On The Internet

Neutral nails are virtually incapable of going out of style, but sometimes, one particular shade leads the pack in the trend. You’ve probably seen milky white nails all over Instagram feed as well as IRL, and it’s not hard to see why. They’re chic and timeless, and flattering on pretty much any skin tone. The milkiness also makes the shade a bit softer and more understated than a traditional stark white. Essentially, milky white nails are and always will be a staple (and a reliable go-to when you can’t make up your mind at the nail salon) — but there’s no denying they’re having a moment right now.

You might be familiar with the “clean girl” beauty trend making the rounds on TikTok and Instagram, which focuses on fresh, minimal makeup and aesthetics including neutral toned matching sets in soft luxe fabrics, sleek pulled back hair and of course simple nails. It’s intended to make the wearer look (and feel) clean and put together, as well as serving as a no-frills methodology for anyone wanting to simplify their routine. It’s safe to say that the milky white nail trend does the same for manicures; it’s crisp and clean, instantly elevates any look, and doesn’t require intricate nail art designs, which have also become seriously trendy lately but honestly just aren’t everyone’s style.

Celebrities aren’t exempt from the draw of milky white nails either — while post people can’t wait to throw on a brown or rusty red polish for fall, Jennifer Lopez rang in the new season with a fresh white mani courtesy of celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. Stars like Shay Mitchell and Kylie Jenner have also been known to opt for milky nails.

Though milky white nails are having their moment in the sun, trust that in a few years you’ll still find A-listers and the most stylish people on the internet and IRl walking around with soft white nails, so it’s not a bad idea to stock your collection with some milky shades. Below, check out some of the freshest whites on the market — including the Bio Seaweed shade that Bachik used on J.Lo last year.

