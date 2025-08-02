From the very first time she graced our television screens, it was obvious that Selena Gomez’s beauty looks were a clear reflection of her personal style — and her hair is where she gets really expressive. And to be honest, every hairstyle Gomez has sported since she stepped onto the Hollywood scene is just as striking and influential now as it was then. Unlike most people, she seems to have skipped over the awkward teen phase.

Gomez easily moves between styles, and effortlessly adapts to every vibe. She’s worn wavy middle-parted bobs, curly bangs, and voluminous blowouts, just to name a few. The actress is truly a chameleon who can wear any look with ease. Sometimes, she opts for a more understated style — think soft waves or a messy, slightly undone braid — but her past shows that she’s never shied away from making daring choices. Whether it’s experimenting with blonde hues or vibrant colored streaks, her fearless approach has consistently delivered standout hair moments.

While the Rare Beauty founder’s rich brown hair has remained a constant over the years, she’s given fans a never-ending source of inspiration. Ahead, revisit some of Gomez’s most memorable hairstyles to date.

Purple Streaks In 2012

Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images

Remember Selena Gomez & The Scene? Two things are forever iconic from that time: Selena Gomez’s 2012-era colorful streaked hair, and the infectious melody of “Love You Like A Love Song.”

Ombré Hair In 2012

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

You don’t often see Gomez with long, straight hair these days, but the 2010s were rife with the sleek, shiny look. At a 2012 awards show, Gomez had sunny blonde highlights peeking out from her straightened layers and ahead-of-her-time center part.

Undone Braid In 2015

John M. Heller/Getty Images

Gomez’s artfully messy braid at a 2015 event earned itself a place on thousands of mood boards — it should basically be in the Pinterest Hall of Fame. The elegantly undone style anchors her sexy cutout dress, while the vampy lipstick adds some edge.

Messy Bun In 2016

When Gomez uploaded this picture to Instagram, it was the most liked picture on the entire platform for a time — and it’s easy to see why. Her side-bangs and bun combo are the ideal (yet elusive) errand-running look, so casually glamorous and effortless.

Wavy Blonde Bob In 2017

DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images

She’s dabbled in the bleached look a few times over the years, but Gomez’s blonde hair is always an exciting shakeup. At the 2017 British Fashion Awards, she embraced her edgier side with a wavy, wet-looking bob that features a very deep side part and tons of volume.

Curly Bangs In 2020

It’s always a treat to see Gomez embrace her natural texture. Her curly bangs manage to feel both fresh and a bit retro, while the subtle ombré color — melting from a rich chocolate at her roots down to a warm caramel at the ends — is thoroughly modern in the best way.

Dramatic Updo In 2023

While in Paris for Fashion Week back in 2023, celebrity hairstylist Dom Seeley pulled Gomez’s hair into a smooth, glossy bun, topped with a cluster of curls pinned together. The look is the perfect blend of sophisticated and whimsy.

Warm Blonde Highlights In 2023

In 2023, Gomez took a break from her espresso-colored hair and embraced a look featuring blonde highlights and extensions. The warm tones add subtle dimension, while the wavy texture creates effortless volume and movement.

Flippy Bob In 2024

Gomez shows just how versatile a bob can be. Here, it’s styled sleek and smooth, with a deep side part and dramatically flipped ends, giving the cut a modern edge.

Long, Feathered Layers In 2025

Earlier this year, Gomez debuted a long, layered style with feathered ends, adding just the right amount of texture to her hair. The layers give the style movement and body, while the feathered tips keep it light and fresh.