Few haircuts have stood the test of time quite like the bob. It remains a go-to style, enduring through shifting trends and changing generations. Specifically, the micro bob, a super-short version of the classic bob cut that typically ends right above the jawline, seems to be particularly popular at the moment. Since the 81st Golden Globe Awards in 2024, where nearly every celebrity was sporting the cut, micro bobs have dominated the trend cycle. It’s a bold look without seemingly trying too hard. Not only is the haircut the perfect way to make a statement, but, aside from more frequent trims, it’s also pretty low-maintenance. Plus, opting for a micro bob can immediately refresh your hair look and improve your hair’s health over time (just ask Sofia Richie). And given the fact that it’s summertime, a shorter length can keep your hair off your neck and back, something that’s key in the heat.

While some may assume that short hair doesn’t allow for many styling options, that absolutely isn’t the case. What’s great about the micro bob is that you can wear it however you want (besides throwing it up into a ponytail, of course). You can style it straight, tousled, or slicked-back — there are countless options. If you’re considering a chop, let the following celebrity micro bobs inspire you to take the plunge.

Leslie Bibb

Who could forget Bibb’s iconic bob from The White Lotus season 3? Celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan gave Bibb the CLB, a “super-blunt, straight-across, slightly angled, longer-in-the-front bob” before she flew to Thailand to begin filming for the HBO Max series.

Ayo Edebiri

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Edebiri walked down the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet with a micro bob featuring ever-so-slightly flipped ends, giving the look some understated volume.

Carey Mulligan

For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett gave actress Carey Mulligan’s micro-bob a wet finish. The subtle waves and side part help add shape and dimension to the sleek cut.

Kelly Rowland

Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images

In October 2024, Rowland attended a campaign rally for then-Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside Beyoncé, donning a glossy micro bob. The slight bend at the ends give the look a hint of softness.

Lori Harvey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harvey opted for a short, curly cut for the final season premiere of FX’s Snowfall. The deep side part and slight curl throughout adds a touch of movement to the look.

Greta Lee

Lee had a micro bob for the entire duration of the press tour for her 2023 film Past Lives. For this appearance, hairstylist Jenny Cho gave the cut a smooth, polished finish.

Keke Palmer

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

For the 2025 BET Awards, Palmer’s blunt, copper red micro bob turned heads. The subtly curled ends gave the cut a soft, classic shape.

Taylor Russell

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

With swooped bangs, tousled texture, and flipped ends, Russell’s take on the micro bob is edgy and super cool.

Kaia Gerber

For a bold take on the micro bob, take a page out of Gerber’s book and pair it with a striking hair color, like platinum blonde.

Zoe Saldaña

Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak was the woman behind actress Saldana’s look for the 2025 Met Gala. Saldana’s bangs are the perfect accessory for her micro bob.