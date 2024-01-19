Bobs are the epitome of a classic haircut. The style transcends generations, textures, and curl patterns. Regarding length, it also has lots of range — running the gamut from shoulder-grazing lobs to traditional Parisian cuts. In other words, the options are limitless. But while there are many ways to wear the look, there has been an undeniable uptick in micro bobs. Defined by their short and (or) cropped stature, these versions feel distinctly fresh and modern. If you need proof, simply take a scan of the trends online. Chopped styles have exploded on HairTok and were also seen on A-listers at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Unlike other short haircuts, this option has just enough length to work with several hairstyles. “Getting a short bob can be life-changing,” says Justin Toves-Vincilione, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist and advocate of Authentic Beauty Concept. While the pro admits that it may not seem it first, the style has unmatched versatility. You can easily change up your cut with styling techniques and hair accessories. Or you could opt for the crème de la crème of bob looks and add a bang. No matter what look you decide on, Toves-Vincilione says that you’ll need to invest in the right tools and have a mood board of inspiration.

Ahead, TZR tapped four hairstylists for their insight on the top micro bob looks and tips on how to wear them.

French Blow Out

Usually, voluminous blowouts are paired with longer lengths. But according to Toves-Vincilione they work just as well with short cuts like the bob. Like the ‘90s supermodel look, the French bob blowout relies on layers to add dimension and intensity. Rogerio Cavalcante, hairstylist at The Second Floor Salon in New York, mentions that the style is also easy to achieve at home. “After washing, apply a styling moose, such as Amplify Mousse by the Authentic Beauty Concept, to your strands. Next, use a large round brush to blow dry the hair or large rollers to achieve the desired fullness,” he says.

Wispy Fringe

Despite the timeless appeal of the OG cut, there are many ways to make it your own. Each version has its own distinct characteristics that make it unique. The trick, says hairstylist and Innersense artistic director Aaron Scott Lacy, is finding a style that fits your personality. He explains that adding a wispy fringe can instantly elevate your short cut. “Keeping the bangs longer on the sides will draw attention to the eyes and highlight the cheekbones,” she says. It also allows you to rotate between a sleek or tousled look.

Micro Parisian Bob

You can’t think of micro bobs without envisioning the Parisian take on the cut. This short style uses several cropped elements to create a miniature version. Though the original look is elegant, the addition of baby bangs feels modern. Smooth and sleek is the goal here, so you’ll want to keep flyaways tamed. To do so, Lacy suggests using a smoothing cream and glossing serum such as Innersense’s I Create Shine. He notes that this will encourage movement and help showcase the details of your cut.

Layered Bangs

Short haircuts are beloved for their low-maintenance styling. On natural hair, this cut is the essence of carefree. The lightly layered bang has a lived-in feel and provides just enough dimension for movement. Toves-Vincilione tells TZR that this type of micro bob is increasingly sought after because of its effortless look. “With this cut, you won’t have to bother with styling. Simply tuck one side behind the ear and go,” he says. Furthermore, he adds that it works well on almost every face shape.

Pageboy

Any shape and size can pull off a micro bob. “Confidence is key when it comes to wearing one of these mini haircuts,” says Cavalcante. For this shaggier look, the stylist recommends incorporating a few products to ensure your hair appears styled and not too messy. “Try using a leave-in texturizing spray like Living Proof’s Dry Volume and Texturizing Spray and letting your strands dry naturally,” he says. When paired with bangs, the cut has an edgy yet stylish feel.

Cheeky Bob

Bobs are known for their face-framing abilities. However, this cheek-grazing cut does so in a unique way. Instead of being shaped around the face, it highlights the cheekbones and uses long curtain bangs to showcase the eyes. While this cut requires minimal daily styling, Cavalcante notes that you will need regular trims to maintain its sharp look. “Six to eight weeks is usually ideal, but different textures may require more frequent visits,” he says. In that vein, he recommends consulting with your stylist before leaving the salon. This way, you can create a realistic schedule to keep up the style.

Sleek Curve Cut

The curve cut has been making waves in the beauty community. Defined by it’s signature C-shaped curve, it’s becoming one of the most in-demand haircuts. This micro version blends the elegance of the bob with the look sans the layers. To maintain the smooth look, you’ll need to commit to styling, but the routine doesn’t have to be intense. “Using smaller hair tools will help you create a smooth style in no time,” says Toves-Vincilione. He recommends investing in a mini flat iron with a half-inch to 1-inch paddle size to help curl your ends under.

Blunt Ends

Those with thicker textures can pull off blunt ends with ease. This shortened bob uses them to create a boxy feel that isn’t bulky. Cavalcante tells TZR that achieving this style isn't always easy and is best done by a stylist used to working with textured hair. “The dry cutting technique is a great way to go because it allows the stylist to have precision and control,” he says. Still, you need to be realistic about your expectations. Often, blunt ends can make or break your look.

Stacked Asymmetrical Bob

If you’re old enough to remember Victoria Beckham’s stacked bob era, then you know how iconic the look can be. The modern approach uses the same asymmetrical cut and layers to give the illusion of height. However, instead of a side-sweeping bang, it has long front pieces that fully frame the face. Styling this type of bob requires some effort but isn’t impossible. With a few standard tools and a good blow-drying technique, Jennifer Korab, celebrity hairstylist and owner Renaissance Salon in New Jersey, says you can easily achieve a sleek look. She recommends incorporating a smoothing product, such as a spray or mousse, and investing in a sturdy round brush.