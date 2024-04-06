With her adventurous spirit and penchant for aesthetic experimentation, you get the sense that Kaia Gerber would have wound up a star regardless of her lineage. From the moment she arrived on the scene, a fresh-faced tween, it was clear that she had an undeniable it-factor and a versatile look that lent itself to so many different styles, trends, and creative visions. It’s no wonder that she’s branched out from modeling into the acting world — both vocations value adaptability above everything else. Accordingly, Gerber’s best hairstyles are all so extremely varied, both on and off the runway.

Stalking down the catwalk, you’re just as likely to see Gerber in a towering, Marie Antoinette-style as you are a classic, bouncy updo. On the red carpet, she often takes cues from her legendary mother, Cindy Crawford, channeling the elder supermodel’s greatest hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s, turning them into something entirely unique and completely refreshing. Even her more pared-down moments manage to make a statement, usually thanks to her smart styling and general it-girl attitude.

Ahead, explore some of the best hairstyles from Kaia Gerber over the past few years. At just 22 years old, there are still so many more on the horizon.

Supermodel-Sized Blowout

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

On her 18th birthday in September 2019 — in the midst of a jam-packed New York Fashion Week — Gerber pulled out one of her most iconic hairstyles to date: a recreation one of her mom’s most instantly-recognizable looks. To go with the leather harness-style corset that referenced a similar Versace number worn by Crawford, Gerber opted for a mega-sized blowout straight out of the ‘90s.

Headbanded Nano-Bob

Kristy Sparow/WireImage/Getty Images

Micro-bobs might be all the rage, but what about a nano-bob? Only about an inch longer than a true pixie, Gerber’s headband-accented hair at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2019-2020 runway show is still just as cool today.

Intricate Braided Bun

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

For a 2020 Fendi runway presentation, Gerber’s chestnut-brown hair was pulled back into a sleek, slicked-down bun with a twist — literally. The ends were braided and looped to create an intricate shape right at the crown of her head, accented by deep purple flowers that matched her moody lipstick.

Wet-Look Finger Waves

Christian Vierig/GC Images/Getty Images

Later that year, Gerber found herself on the other side of things as she attended a Fashion Week event with retro-style fingerwaves styled with a center part. The coolest aspect of the look, though, is the way product was strategically used to simulate a wet-look finish.

Eye-Length Fringe

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Gerber’s cut bangs a few times over the years, but it all pales in comparison to the long, lash-grazing fringe she debuted in 2021. The key is in the “bottleneck”-style tapering, which blends the bangs into the longer layers around her face — it’s a celebrity-favorite technique for a reason.

Relaxed Curtain Bangs

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

By the end of 2021, Gerber’s hair had grown out significantly, but she wasn’t quite done with fringe as a whole. She transformed the longer pieces into casual-cute curtain bangs, allowing them to fall on either side of her face, trailing off right at her jawline.

Elegantly Undone Updo

picture alliance/Getty Images

Gerber’s first Cannes Film Festival appearance in 2022 made headlines for several reasons, but her artfully undone bun is a reason to revisit the look year after year. She took a relaxed approach to her hairstyling, allowing plenty of pieces to fall down around her face and down the nape of her neck.

Major Met Gala Curls

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 2022 Met Gala was a truly banner year for beauty, but Gerber still managed to stand out with extra-long, extra-full curls held back by a pair of bejeweled silver barrettes. Falling all the way to her hips, the hair made as much noise as her custom Alexander McQueen gown.

Voluminous French Twist 2023

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

To truly appreciate the height and structure of Gerber’s modern beehive, it must be viewed in profile. A combination of vintage ‘60s charm and a traditional French twist, the elegant updo features tons of volume and just as much shine. The free-flowing tendrils around her face, though, are a Gerber signature.

Long Polished Waves

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the premiere of her latest acting project, Apple TV+’s Palm Royale, Gerber nodded to the series’ ‘60s setting with a touch of teasing through her crown and softly-styled curtain bangs. Her hair is longer than ever, but the gloss and shine through her gentle waves are a mainstay in all. of her looks.