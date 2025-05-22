Humid, hazy summer days call for hairstyles that won’t contribute to getting extra hot and sweaty on your morning commute, rooftop parties, or afternoons in the park. As such, the looks of the season tend to center around breezy lengths and low-maintenance styling, and the summer 2025 haircut trends are no exception.

This year, top salons are predicting short cuts will be the most requested. Think bobs of all shapes and cool takes on the pixie. On the flip side, various styles of layers will be the popular choice for anyone who wants to refresh their existing cut without losing length. The through-line between both extremes is that these looks are designed to work with your texture than than against it, which is key if you’re prone to summer frizz.

“These cuts all feel breezy and low-maintenance — basically what everyone wants in summer. They work with your natural texture instead of against it, which saves time in the heat,” says Sarah Klein, stylist at Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles. “Plus, we’re seeing a shift toward hair that feels more real, soft, and personal — these cuts reflect that. Whether you want short, medium, or long, there’s a version that looks effortless but still styled.”

With all of these seasonal factors in mind, TZR has compiled the top summer haircut trends to consider for your next salon appointment.

Textured Bob

The bob is one cut that’s managed to transcend decades, generations, and trend cycles. But that doesn’t mean certain iterations don’t have their moment in the spotlight. For summer 2025, it’s all about the textured bob. “[It’s] still a favorite, but this summer it’s getting softer and more lived-in,” Klein shares. “Think chin to collarbone length with subtle layers and lots of movement. It’s great for anyone who wants an easy, stylish cut that doesn’t need much fuss — especially on straight to wavy textures.”

One major reason to take this take on the classic cut for a spin? It’s incredibly low-maintenance to style. “Add a texture spray or light mousse, scrunch it, and let it do its thing — air dry or diffuse,” Klein says. “The less you mess with it, the better it looks.”

Shaggy Layers With Curtain Bangs

Just a few of the many reasons curtain bangs are still popular? The style is easy to grow out, pairs nicely with a number of lengths, and injects a retro flair to your style. This summer, Klein says she expects to see these bangs paired with shaggy layers. The result: A cool ‘70s vibe à la Suki Waterhouse. “It’s full of choppy layers and volume with soft, face-framing bangs that grow out beautifully,” Klein shares. “[It’s] perfect for medium to long hair lengths and for anyone who loves an undone, effortless style.”

In order to achieve a tousled, rock-n-roll look, Klein says, “A volumizing spray at the roots and a little wave styling on the ends is all you need. Use a round brush or flat iron to give the bangs that soft swoop.”

The Italian Bob

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If you’re perpetually chasing fuller hair with shampoo commercial-level body, the Italian bob might just be your answer. “[This cut] has a length at the chin or longer with minimal layers that create movement for a fuller effect and expansion of volume,” says Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. “It’s best for thicker straight or wavy textures looking for a longer bob that swings near the shoulders.”

When styling the Italian bob, she recommends using a mousse or volumizing spray or powder, like RPZL Volumizing Powder, and a round brush to achieve smooth, full volume and curved-in ends. You can also use a curling iron or Velcro rollers, like Trademark Beauty Velcro Rollers, for curl and extra body.

The Butterfly Cut

Face-framing layers are among the many retro-inspired cuts you’ll see everywhere this season, and the main draw is there are a plethora of ways to incorporate this cutting technique into your look. That said, the ‘70s-esque butterfly cut, consisting of tiered layers — including those around the face — continues to reign supreme. “This style features shorter layers in front that fade into longer lengths in the back, creating a soft and feminine silhouette,” says Julien Farel, celebrity stylist and owner of Julien Farel Restore Salon and Spa in New York City and Palm Beach.

The Boyfriend Crop

Into the concept of staying cool on hot and humid mid-July days with a short choppy pixie but don’t want to deal with the painful grow-out process in the future? Enter: The Boyfriend Crop. “[This is] a grown-out pixie with lived-in layers and tomboy energy,” says Franck Izquierdo, co-founder of IGK Hair Care. “This cut has that effortless French-girl thing going on. It’s chic, but not trying too hard, and is great for anyone looking for a big change without the awkward grow-out phase.”

To add separation and shine to the layers, style it with a hydrating cream, like the IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm. For more texture, apply an air dry cream and tousle it with your fingers.

Long Blended Layers

It’s a big misconception that a seasonal hair refresh has to involve losing a ton of length. Alternatively, freshening up your existing cut with some strategic layering can be just as impactful as a major chop. “It’s all about internal layering to keep the length but add shape and movement,” says Klein of the long blended layered look that’s poised to trend this season. “This one’s ideal if you’re not ready to lose your length but still want a refresh — [it’s also] great for thicker hair that needs lightening up.”

When styling this cut, Klein says a big round brush or a blow-dry brush will become the MVP of your routine because these tools can be used to bring out the layers. “Add a bit of oil or cream on the ends for shine and separation,” she says. “You can keep it sleek or add soft waves for movement.”

The Micro Bob 2.0

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

For anyone who already has a bob, why not up the ante by going even shorter with a bold micro cut? “Shorter than your standard bob, [it has] a soft, choppy perimeter that feels modern and playful, not stiff,” Izquierdo says of the micro bob. “This version sits somewhere between the jaw and cheekbone and can be customized with micro bangs or a soft fringe.”

He says this version of the bob is trending for summer because “it’s light, fresh, and dries fast trending for summer (aka low-maintenance glam).” To achieve a smooth, shiny style, he suggestions prepping the hair with IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Smoothing Spray before blow-drying your hair with a flat brush.