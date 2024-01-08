In order for one type of haircut or style to break through the red carpet noise and emerge as an award show beauty moment, it has to be a pretty major trend. These A-list caliber red carpets require weeks — if not months — of preparation and planning, which means the crazes they spawn are reliably exciting and fresh. At the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, bob haircuts seemed to absolutely dominate. That in and of itself isn’t necessarily unusual — after all, the shoulder-clearing cuts are considered timeless for a reason. But this year, there’s something a bit more distinct about the look. Short bobs, also known as micro-bobs or nano-bobs, seem to be particularly popular, defined by scaling hair ends all the way up toward the chin, rather than resting on or near the shoulders. It can range from elegant to edgy to ethereal to effortless depending on the star’s personal style, but it’s always a red carpet standout.

Leave it to the fashion-focused Ayo Edebiri to go for flipped-out ends on her micro-bob, a cool-girl tweak that happens to be trending in its own right at the moment. Conversely, stars like the ever-elegant Greta Lee and Naomi Watts took a more vintage approach, styling their short bobs with big barrel curls for tons of movement and volume.

Ahead, get acquainted with the best bobs of Globes night.

Carey Mulligan

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Mulligan’s always been an all-time short haircut muse, but her classic, curled-under micro-bob might just be her final form. The center part keeps it feeling fresh and modern, too, thanks to some strategic styling.

Ayo Edebiri

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Flipped ends are practically an it-girl prerequisite right now, and of course Edebiri is at the trend’s forefront. With her face-framing volume, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Miles Jeffries using Maui Moisture products, she looks like a ‘90s starlet.

Greta Lee

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Lee’s Golden Globes look is surely on thousands of wedding inspo boards at this very minute. Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho carefully curled Lee’s shoulder-length hair, but not before blowing it out with Olivia Garden tools for tons of extra volume and shape.

Naomi Watts

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Straightened? Curled? Why not go for both textures? Watts’s golden blonde bob benefits from a few Old Hollywood bends through the thicker side of her deep part, letting the rest gently wave as it’s all tucked behind her bejeweled ear.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Proving the staying power of a classic bob, Ralph’s halo of curls has impressive height through the bangs, with celebrity hairstylist SherriAnn Cole creating a deep swoop that curves down sultrily down over one eye. It’s a look you can expect to still be in style even decades from now.

Cailee Spaeny

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Like a modern Grace Kelly with her short, curled-under micro-bob, Spaeny’s elegant look was styled by celebrity pro Kiley Fitzgerald, who used Kristin Ess products and GHD tools to form that soft, classic shape.

America Ferrera

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While Edebiri’s look feels so ‘90s glam, Ferrera’s take on the short, flipped bob is such a ‘00s screen queen moment — which makes sense considering the star’s aesthetic impact on millennial everywhere. Celebrity hairstylist Aviva Jansen Perea created the Y2K-favorite look with Briogeo products and Dyson tools.

Hannah Waddingham

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Now this is what you call a power bob. Waddingham’s icy platinum hair, falling right at her jawline, is stellar as-is, but the curved bang styled by celebrity pro Richard Collins turns the entire look into a work of art.