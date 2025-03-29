If 2024 was the year the bob renaissance began, then 2025 is officially the time honored haircut’s peak. Of course various versions of bobs have been around for decades and stars from Louise Brooks to Lily Collins have always seemed to gravitate towards them. But this year the short style’s popularity has reached a fever pitch — in no small part due to The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb’s sharp, sassy (or in her hairstylist Chris McMillan’s words, “c*nty”) cut, which she’s already worn so many ways. However, this isn’t the Palm Royale actor’s first rodeo when it comes to bobs. In fact, she’s tried out practically every variation from flippy to sleek and slicked-back over the last two-and-a-half decades.

So far the third season of Max’s must-watch series has given birth to a few coveted beauty looks, like Amy Lou Wood’s glittery eye makeup and Lisa Manobal’s traditional floral headdress. Still, Bibb’s bob reigns supreme as the most sought-after. Her micro-length, closely cropped, angled cut suits her chic yet uptight character perfectly. Decked out in Alemais cut-out dresses and floral Juillet bikinis, Kate feels like the kind of woman whose wealth and status is a badge of honor, as much as she tries to come off cool and casual — and that dichotomy is what makes the haircut work so well.

But to truly appreciate Bibb’s The White Lotus-era bob, one must examine her complete beauty evolution, starting all the way back in the late 1990s. Along the way, she’s championed shoulder-length and above styles including shaggy with curtain bangs and textured with beach waves all the way up to the most trending versions, like the hydro and curved bobs. See each one — including everyone’s Sunday night favorite — ahead in all their glory.

Flippy & ‘90s

Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

That flippy bob that celebs from Kim Kardashian to Selena Gomez have been wearing over the past year? Bibb was one of the originals who wore it all the way back in 1999 when she starred on Popular.

Long Wispy Bangs

Jacob Andrzejczak/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2008, the Iron Man actor hosted a party in Las Vegas wearing a ‘70s-meets-Y2K style bob, with long wispy bangs and chunky highlights.

Shoulder-Length & Shaggy

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

A year later, Bibb took on the Tribeca Film Festival with an even shaggier version. Her choppy layers and curtain bangs were 2009’s answer to “The Rachel.”

Sleek Brunette

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Best known as a blonde, the American Housewife star had a brunette moment with her bob back in 2020. For the SAG Awards, she wore her new espresso-hued hair sleek and center-parted.

Angled & Asymmetrical

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While stopping by Watch What Happens Live in 2023, Bibb was back to her blonde bob, this time with an asymmetrical and angled cut styled with a side part.

Slicked-Back Hydro Bob

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Last year the Juror #2 star was one of the celebs who ushered in the so-called “hydro bob”, characterized by its wet look. Now that it’s back thanks to A-listers like Kerry Washington and Carey Mulligan, Bibb’s 2024 style on The Tonight Show ought to be bookmarked.

Curved

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The curved bob is yet another spring trend, so Bibb’s hairstyle at a Palm Royale press event last year was so ahead of the curve (pun intended).

Sharp & Sassy

In a now-viral beauty moment, celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan shared some BTS footage of Bibb’s The White Lotus cut, or as he called it, the “c*nty little bob” that he created with Thailand’s humid weather in mind.

Side-Swept & Beachy

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

When the actor showed up to the 2025 Oscars after-party, her combo of a nearly naked dress and expertly tousled, side-swept hair felt so fresh and on-trend.

Straight & Center-Parted

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The new menswear muse paired a cool cropped suit with her blunt cut, center-parted bob for an appearance of CBS Mornings — instantly cementing her status as one of 2025’s biggest style stars.