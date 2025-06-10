Before the 25th BET Awards kicked off in Los Angeles Monday night with Kevin Hart as host, the celebrities showed out on the red carpet. One in particular who struck out? Keke Palmer. The Best Actress nominee wore an archival Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1993 dress and she paired the ensemble with a copper red, razor-sharp bob. Hair trends come and go, but a bob haircut is one of the few that is a classic, and for good reason: the chin-length haircut is striking, immediately drawing attention. It’s a sophisticated way to change up your look — no wonder Palmer opted for this hairstyle on this big night.

While the haircut is new for her, the hair color isn’t. The actress went copper red back in January, while she was on the press tour for her film One of Them Days. Over the past few months, Palmer has worn a plethora of styles in shades of auburn including a sleek low bun for The Culture Creators Award brunch earlier this month, a high, curly ponytail for an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in May, and large, voluminous waves for a segment on The Today Show in January.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Palmer isn’t one to stick to a certain hair color — or style — for too long. In the past, we’ve seen her with blue highlights, ‘80s inspired bouncy curls, and a platinum blonde updo, to name a few of her greatest hits. Even if the future is uncertain, there’s one thing for sure — you can definitely expect some major hair looks from Palmer soon.