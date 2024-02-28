If you keep a close eye on celebrity Fashion Month appearances, you know certain shows draw a heavy celebrity crowd. While the Michael Kors show consistently welcomes plenty of A-listers at New York Fashion Week (hi, Blake Lively) and the Gucci presentation during Milan Fashion Week is an equally star-studded affair, for Paris Fashion Week, we can always count on the Saint Laurent runway show to bring out some of the biggest celebs. And just when we thought the atelier’s front-row lineup couldn’t get any better than Hailey Bieber, Demi Moore, and Zoë Kravitz at the Spring/Summer 2024 soirée, the Fall/Winter 2024 show — attended by Kravitz, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldaña to name a few, proved us wrong.

On the evening of Feb. 27, as the stars trickled into the transformed Parisian warehouse, it became clear that elevated neutral numbers (and a free-the-nip moment here and there) were the unofficial dress codes of the night. To no surprise, Kravitz was one of the first to solidify the earthy theme in a semi-sheer luxe brown mini dress from the label’s Resort 2024 collection. Wilde turned the see-through motif up a notch in a barely-there tank top. (Of course, the fashion muse effortlessly freed the nip in 30-degree weather.) Another common thread we noticed? Leather elbow-length gloves. While satin opera styles had their moment amongst Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2024 celebrity roster, this year, Wilde, Saldaña, Elsa Hosk, Iris Law, and more finished off their looks with a shorter leather pair that gave less night at the opera vibes, and more grungy menswear energy. All this to say? The sleek slip-ons are sure to be everywhere once September 2024 rolls around.

As Fashion Month quickly comes to a close, be sure to give the best celebrity looks at the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024 show a proper moment of appreciation. Keep scrolling for the outfits we’ll be thinking of way beyond PFW.

Zoë Kravitz

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The YSL Beauty Global Ambassador (and longtime Saint Laurent devotee) stunned in a semi-sheer brown mini dress. Kravitz stayed true to her easy luxury ways in chocolate slingback pumps, a thin croc-embossed belt, and multiple jewels courtesy of Jessica McCormack.

Olivia Wilde

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kickstarting the free-the-nip theme of the evening, Wilde opted for a see-through brown top coupled with a cargo midi skirt — a look plucked straight from the Spring/Summer 2024 runway. She rounded out her look with chocolate leather gloves and matching patent pumps.

Zoe Saldaña

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Saldaña also tapped into the leather gloves trope via a striking brown pair, alongside a khaki cargo midi skirt, an oversized leather bomber jacket, and slingback tan heels — the go-to footwear of the evening.

Lily Collins

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The Emily In Paris star took a night off from filming Season 4 of the hit Netflix series to attend the Saint Laurent soirée. Collins ditched her character’s signature penchant for bold colors and instead styled a timeless black vest underneath a cropped tuxedo jacket, both sourced from Saint Laurent. Her low-waisted floral trousers added some ‘70s-inspired flair.

Kate Moss

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

You can always count on Moss to deliver a lewk for a Saint Laurent occasion. The supermodel took style cues from the fur coat fad in a black shearling topper.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Following the stellar presentation, Moss ditched her furry outerwear for a noir crewneck sweater and micro-mini leather shorts — a surprising option given the chilly February forecast.

Rosé

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The first-ever global ambassador of Yves Saint Laurent dressed the part in a semi-sheer ruffled maxi dress with a matching bra and underwear that peeped through.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Leroy-Beaulieu reunited with her Emily in Paris costar in the front row in an eye-catching caramel leather trench coat paired with, you guessed it, another pair of chocolate elbow-length gloves.

Linda Evangelista

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The supermodel looked polished in an all-black ensemble complete with a timeless peacoat, a cute clutch, and of-the-moment kitten heels.

Jasmine Tookes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Serving up endless old-money outfit inspo, Tookes turned heads in an ivory silk blouse with a cowl back, high-waisted cashmere leggings, and slingback patent pumps — all Saint Laurent staples, of course.

Elsa Hosk

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Hosk went full ‘80s businesswear vibes in a Saint Laurent pinstripe skirt set and a sheer polka-dot muslin top.

Yara Shahidi

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Grown-ish actor brightened up the sea of neutrals in an orange ruched mini dress that channeled the Spring/Summer 2024 pulled-down shoulder trend.

Samara Weaving

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Weaving chose a similar silhouette to Shahidi, except her chic mini dress was in a moody green shade.

Iris Law

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The model looked every bit an It girl in a halter neck satin mini dress, a quirky helmet-esque headpiece, and the must-have accessory of the evening: leather gloves.

Lila Moss

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Moss family delivered yet another applause-worthy mother-daughter fashion moment, as Lila was also in attendance. She styled an elevated black maxi dress which featured a jaw-dropping low-cut back embellishment.