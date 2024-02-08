Sometime last week between arriving in Copenhagen to take in the Scandi collections and sitting down to pull together a runway report, I couldn’t help but notice it: Nearly every third person I saw hustling in and out of the shows with me was wearing knee-high kitten heel boots. Pairs were peaking out from under sweeping maxis, and artfully housing baggy jeans tucked in the top of each shoe shaft; some people even opted to wear them with mini skirts, giving the silhouette a very 2000s romcom heroine kind of vibe (just add a fitted blazer and skinny scarf).

Like all trends in full bloom, of course, this one has been quietly growing beneath the surface for awhile now. Khaite’s hit Romy design, complete with a swerving micro heel, has been a core piece in the brand’s collection for a few season, while Reformation’s Remy style is a go-to amongst its It girl-about-town clientele. And, of course, much like the rest of the fashion zeigiest, the footwear shape is something that’s been “out” just long enough to finally feel relevant again. If you wore it the first time around in the era of Paris Hilton’s party days and Britney Spear’s pre-conservatorship career, then it’s sure to bring back a fair amount of nostalgia. And if you didn’t? Just enjoy added benefit of styling the sassy accessory without any past wardrobe baggage.

Whichever camp you fall into, the look is versatile enough to see you through the next several seasons — so stock up! Ahead, TZR has gathered 10 right-now options to try now.