Every episode of Emily in Paris introduces fresh French girl-inspired looks for its protagonist: Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins). Emily is a marketing professional who transferred from her job in Chicago to a new glamorous fast-paced one in Paris. Though her career took a dramatic turn, her work attire staples remained relatively the same. Emily’s wardrobe encompasses a vast selection of blazers, miniskirts, and booties. However, fans of the show will see that there are two pieces she is particularly fond of. When it comes to Emily’s jacket and dress outfits in Emily in Paris, you’ll never witness a boring combination.

The fashion maven gives new life to all her dress and jacket looks via complementing accessories of berets, mini handbags, and stylish booties. One day Emily is in a short wrap dress that’s paired with a black leather jacket and the next, she’s thrown on a bomber jacket with an off-the-shoulder dress. The mastermind behind Emily’s signature look (or lewks) is Sex and the City's costume designer Patricia Field. Field shows viewers how easy it is to craft multiple outfits with just a dress and a jacket.

You’ll be astonished to see just how many different outfit variations you can create with these two wardrobe pieces. Scroll ahead to draw some style inspo from Emily, then fill in any missing fashion gaps in your wardrobe by shopping her looks below.

Black Bomber Jacket + Off-The-Shoulder Dress + Structured Handbag

To wear a dress in the rain may seem counterintuitive, but it’s actually genius. You can avoid sitting with soaked pant legs the entire day and instead, quickly wipe off the raindrops from your leg with a paper towel or cloth. Here, Emily styled her bomber jacket-meets-windbreaker with a floral dress — a print to brighten up the dreary day. A structured handbag added a touch of elegance to her overall ensemble.

Pastel Jacket + Floral Dress + White Booties

Fans know that Emily’s style has always been bright and colorful. In Season 1, however, she wore more pastel shades like this purple moto jacket with a floral print dress and white booties. Perhaps the more muted tones conveyed her distress in having to start a new job in a foreign city. As Emily becomes more familiar with her surroundings, her fashion, however, takes a more adventurous turn.

Black Leather Jacket + Wrap Dress + Mini Bag

It may come as a shock, but, yes, Emily wears all-black outfits too, on occasion, as pictured here in Season 1, episode 6. She wore a flowing wrap mini dress with a leather jacket and to add some texture to her ensemble, she carried a studded square handbag. This versatile attire works for a variety of occasions, whether it be a work event, a professional meeting, or a night out with friends because it's sophisticated and easy to style. Her exact Alice + Olivia leather jacket is available to shop, below.

Hooded Denim Jacket + Shirtdress + Beret

Throughout Season 1, Emily’s hooded denim jacket is her comfy, go-to piece. Viewers know that she loves to add a Parisian touch to every one of her ensembles. So of course, she had to style the casual outerwear with one of her berets. This time, for work, she chose a checkered topper and shirtdress to rock with her jacket for that French-girl look.

Printed Puffer Jacket + Floral Mini Dress + Black Strappy Heels

Instead of wearing a single-tone puffer jacket, opt for a printed version — whether it be a whimsical floral print or a patchwork pattern. It’ll be that item in your closet that’ll bring a cheerful mood into all your outfits. Here, Emily chose a floral Off-White puffer jacket and a complementing mini dress for a runway show in Season 1, episode 10. Her eccentric fashion personality was further revealed through her choice in shoes: a pair of lace-up strappy heels.