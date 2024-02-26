Along with a mouth watering dish of risotto alla Milanese, you can count on the fashion capital for all manner of daring, look-at-me fashion. Inhabitants of Milan seem to approach getting dressed with a particular daring mentality — they aren’t afraid to go super sexy or even a little strange with their outfits. And why would they be? The Italian destination is home, after all, to some of the industry’s most prolific design houses (Prada, Gucci, and Versace), all of which are known for brazenly bold designs. To wit, every season, like clockwork, we can always expect the unexpected in Milan. And we’re here to report that this season’s Fall/Winter 2024 trends followed suit.

This week, no style stone was left unturned, with designers taking big risks that painted a fresh vision for the near future: clothes that fully express one’s personality, be it by way of a quirky hat or a sensually cut suit. Corset-like denim skirts and cinched jean dresses — seen at Bally and Fendi respectively — offered a more feminine alternative to your basic blues; Gucci and MM6 Maison Margiela’s thigh-high, leg-hugging leather boots invited us to keep micro hemlines in rotation, at least another season. And fringe-y finishes, a standout on multiple runways like Bottega Veneta and Ferragamo, made myriad silhouettes feel more thrilling to wear.

If Milan Fashion Week has any say, we’re all set for a wild and freewheeling fall. Keep scrolling for 9 key looks sure to define the fashion landscape this coming autumn.

Deconstructed Reality

In our hybrid office world, proper workwear is a rather slippery concept, landing somewhere between a traditional suit and tie situation and dressed up athleisure. In Milan, however, designers like Etro, Prada, and Moschino (who just welcomed new creative director Adrian Appiolaza) offered a compelling new option by way of slashed, paneled, and reworked 9-to-5 pieces you’ll likely want to wear well after clocking out.

In The Fray

The cheerleading staple got the chicest upgrade for 2024, as brands embraced the swishy finish with gusto. The fringe effect took a cream-colored coats up several notches at Jil Sander, and festooned pumps at Ferragamo (that were both totally impractical but worth ordering car service for). And for those searching to make a statement at their next black-tie event, the swishy skirt gowns at Bottega Venetta are worth a look.

Into The Blue

Workday jeans always have a place in our hearts, but Milan’s design houses are making us think outside the box for fall. Denim in more ladylike cuts took the catwalk by storm, including cinched dresses at Fendi and the corset-inspired waists seen at Bally that accentuate the natural curves of the body. Loro Piana, meanwhile, showed a dark-wash denim mini skirt with a crisp matching blazer and jaunty pillbox hat.

Expert Panels

The Italian set seemed to be focused on a sense of fluidity and movement, with labels like Salvatore Ferragamo, Philosophy, and Plan C employing loose panelling to redraw the lines of silhouettes in dresses and skirts. Activated by a simple and slow saunter, the look is best appreciated in full motion.

Thigh There Hello

No pants? No problem. Extra high and tight over-the-knee leather boots have you covered next season. The sassy footwear was set against a range of hues, like the bordeaux ancora red at Gucci, metallic liquid gold at MM6 Maison Margiela, and classic matte black at Versace.

Going Green

To be fair, all colors of the rainbow were represented on Milan runways this season, but green was a fan favorite across the board. The color appeared in all manner of shades, such as lime (Sunnei), rich olive (at Alberta Ferretti), and soothing sage (Gucci).

That’s A Wrap

While Toteme’s Instagram-famous scarf coat has been a hit for a few years now, it’s sure to have some serious competition in six months. Brands including Brioni, MSGM, and Tokyo James all crafted elegant toppers with a built-in neck covers that add extra warmth... and drama.

Just Add Water

Arguably one of the most memorable accessories coming out of MFW was the pool-inspired swim cap (but shout-out to the jaunty feathered hats at Prada as well). There were the striped skull-hugging options at Missoni worn with complementary wrap coats and sleek wraparound sunnies, while more structured all-black versions at Jil Sander added a stark contrast to candy colored gowns. And Giorgio Armani got crafty with his take sending models down the runway in embroidered, printed creations.

Soft Touch

The stiff, overly structured ‘80s suits that dominated collections and street style these past few years may be giving way to less austere options. Now, the modern tailoring seems to exude an effortless and unbothered air — just look at Max Mara’s relaxed wraparound fits and the sloping shoulder jackets at Bally and Versace.