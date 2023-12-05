Like mother like daughter. As she’s been steadily building her modeling career 21-year-old Lila Moss has naturally been compared to mother Kate a number of times along the way. This is likely because the two are essentially physical carbon copies of each other (not unlike that other mommy-and-me supermodel duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber), both sporting the same doe-eyed gaze, waif-like frame, rosy round cheeks, and pouty lips. At the 2023 Fashion Awards on Dec. 4, however, Lila was more intentional in channeling her famous mother, opting for a dress that bore a striking resemblance to one Kate wore way back in 1993.

Yes, the young star showed up to London's Royal Albert Hall in a sheer cut-out charcoal slip dress by Nensi Dojaka — that exposed a coordinating thong underneath — and black heeled sandals. Social media was quickly abuzz in noticing it was nearly identical to her mother’s ensemble from an Elite Model Agency’s Look of the Year party, which she attended as a fledgling model. For her ‘90s look, Kate also donned exposed underwear underneath her silvery slip (similarly paired with noir thonged sandals), but ditched a bra for a free-the-nipple moment.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Is this the last time we’ll see Lila pay tribute to her iconic mother? It’s tough to say, as the young model may naturally want to pave her own path. However, nostalgic fans are likely hoping to see more sweet and stylish moments like this in the future from the dynamic duo. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled — and keeping readers posted, of course. One thing’s for certain: Lila Moss is a face to watch in 2024 as this heritage talent is truly set for stardom.