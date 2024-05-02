Once news broke back in February that Bella Hadid’s beauty brand Ôrəbella would debut three perfumes on May 2, we knew that some stellar press tour outfits from the founder herself were likely on the horizon. And thankfully, we weren’t wrong. On May 1, about 12 hours before her highly-anticipated perfume trio dropped online, Hadid stepped out in not one, but two contrasting designer ensembles (including an impressive archival pull from Dior). And if you weren’t already excited about the fashion muse’s newest business venture, these two looks will certainly change that, and maybe even encourage you to splurge on a new fragrance or two.

On Wednesday afternoon in New York, Hadid kicked off her miniature promo trail with the aforementioned beige sheer slip dress — a vintage Dior by John Galliano Spring/Summer 2004 design that Hadid and her stylist, Molly Dickson sourced from the celeb-approved vintage boutique, OpulentAddict. The supermodel’s first OOTD featured a corseted bodice adorned with whimsical floral-inspired petals, alongside a semi-sheer fringed midi skirt. Unlike the original runway look, which highlighted a completely see-through bottom, Hadid added a nude slip underneath for additional coverage. The warm-weather style inspo continued with her first shoe option of the day: beige peep-toe leather mules from Giuseppe Zanotti, which matched the shade of her Dior dress perfectly. For her accessories, Hadid stayed true to form by styling an assortment of classic gold staples, starting with a single diamond necklace, small huggie hoop earrings, and various mismatched diamond rings (including a pinky ring from L.A.-based jeweler, SHAY, that rings in at $5,660).

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a few hours later, Hadid was again snapped by the paparazzi after a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in an all-black Ferragamo ‘fit straight out of her signature Y2K-infused aesthetic. The trendsetter made a case for the capri pant resurgence in a skinny calf-grazing pair coupled with a zipped-up bomber jacket, both from the Italian label. The monochromatic moment extended onto her Ferragamo footwear — another pair of leather peep-toe mules, except in black. Hadid opted for most of the same accents, however, this time she added rectangular silver sunglasses from Blinde for an extra nostalgic flair.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

If you haven’t already gifted yourself an ‘Ôrəbella fragrance (or three), make sure you get on that before they sell out. And for those who’ve already placed an order, why not channel both of Hadid’s latest outfits while you’re at it? The curated edit below has all the styles you need to achieve her recent daytime attire.