No one makes a daring fashion statement quite like Julia Fox. Skin-tight cutout dresses, risqué leather bras, exposed thongs, sky-high platform boots — these polarizing, head-turning pieces are consistently on the menu for the Uncut Gems actor. Every now and then, however, the New Yorker goes for a laid-back look just like the rest of us (or at least, laid-back for her). Such was the case this past Saturday night when Fox wore a red leather coat to grab a bite to eat with friends.

Yes, in a shocking turn of events, Fox pressed pause on her wildly outlandish outfit selections and instead headed out for the night in a lightweight, calf-hitting leather jacket. An apt choice for a brisk early spring evening in Manhattan, the luxe outerwear boasted strong shoulders and chunky buttons, which she left undone on the top. Fox layered a black bandeau top underneath the form-fitting topper and finished the combination with silky black puddle pants, pointy-toe maroon pumps, and a one-of-a-kind black leather bag emblazoned with striking metal embellishments. Sure, the final result may not have been casual per se, but it was undeniably more tame and easy to emulate compared to the majority of Fox’s past fashion moments (like those clear condom-covered boots).

Unsurprisingly, Fox was back to her regularly scheduled programming the next day. Attending the Knicks versus Oklahoma City Thunder game at Madison Square Garden (sports but make it fashion!), the internet sensation rocked an ultra-fluffy bright yellow jacket, cone-shaped white tank, and matching underwear. She also debuted her new golden blonde (and mac and cheese-inspired) locks — courtesy of her go-to hairstylist John Novotny — on the Sunday outing.

Now that spring is well underway, it’s a smart idea to have a few transitional coats in your wardrobe. So why not scoop up a red leather jacket à la Fox? And if you’re into her most recent outfit, style the piece with our picks ahead.