Believe it or not, Zoe Saldaña hasn’t attended the Cannes Film Festival in a decade. The last time Saldaña graced the Cannes red carpet was in 2014, when she appeared at multiple star-studded premieres. During her ten-year hiatus, she’s starred in hits like Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar: The Way of Water, but none of them have brought her back to the iconic festival — until now. At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Saldaña continues to style one Saint Laurent ensemble after another. Most recently, she chose an all-black skirt set coupled with statement glasses — marking the fashion muse’s fourth outfit from the atelier in just three days.

On May 20, before sitting down for a one-on-one interview at the Kering Women In Motion fête, Saldaña posed for photographers in the aforementioned black-on-black co-ord. Her latest Saint Laurent OOTD started with a lace off-the-shoulder bodysuit complete with semi-sheer panels along each side of the bodice. The Avatar star paired her sultry one-piece with a silk midi skirt embellished with a center slit, which she secured via a thick, gold-buckle belt — both courtesy of Saint Laurent. From there, Saldaña incorporated another see-through staple into her final ‘fit: a pair of the atelier’s Anja Pumps in black mesh.

And now some applause for her striking eyewear. While chic sunglasses are always a Cannes must-have (given the stars spend a great deal of time outside), Saldaña opted for a clear rim-less pair with lenses in the shape of a butterfly. She went without lots of jewelry — only gold hoop huggie earrings and her wedding band — so, these glasses gave her overall look a retro-inspired flair, without distracting from the A-lister’s other Saint Laurent pieces.

Who else feels inspired to style clear glasses with their next Friday night ensemble? If you do, channel Saldaña’s monochromatic moment with the curated edit below. Trust us, this look is made for your Instagram grid.