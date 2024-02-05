Just when you thought the Barbie craze was slowing down, another celebrity comes out of the woodwork paying homage to the iconic doll. The latest A-lister to do the honors was none other than Billie Eilish. At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, the singer (who was celebrating her nominated Barbie hit “What Was I Made For”) performed in a retro green ensemble inspired by a 1965 Poodle Parade Barbie.

While recreating a vintage Barbie moment is not new — Margot Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal have been emulating the doll’s classic looks throughout the film’s press tour and even curated a visual book around them — Eilish is the only one who has not followed suit. Until now, that is.

The on-stage look, which the singer teased on her Instagram earlier that day, included a sleeveless green midi dress with coordinating checkered long cardigan and pumps. To play off the sweater’s pink piping, Eilish donned silk scarf around her head in the same shade. The singer accessorized simply with cat eye-shaped sunglasses, which she removed mid-performance.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For her red carpet appearance earlier that evening, the singer saluted the doll in a more laid-back, subtle way, opting for a Barbie varsity jacket over a white button-down, tie, and black trousers. Her ever-changing hair was worn in loose waves, dyed red at the crown and changing to jet black starting at her temples. Her signature glasses and minimal makeup solidified her fresh-faced youthful look.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

While Eilish certainly stays true to her comfy classic outfits, she’s not afraid to embrace a glammed-up outfit from time to time, especially when the look comes courtesy of a fashion icon like Barbie.