With the end of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival drawing near, we were beginning to worry that Cannes regular Elle Fanning wouldn’t grace us with her sartorial prowess this year. But thankfully, on May 23, Fanning touched down at the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport for her fifth Cannes since 2016. And to no surprise, the fashion muse didn’t waste any time before delivering her first stellar look of the week. Just minutes after exiting the plane, Fanning was snapped by the paparazzi in a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta outfit, complete with a summer-ready baby blue suit set.

While A-listers like Bella Hadid and Demi Moore have been enjoying the festivities since the beginning of the two week-long fête, Fanning made her much-awaited debut on the tenth day of Cannes. Instead of promoting a new movie, the Maleficent actor is in town to act as a juror for the L’Oréal Paris Lights on Women’s Worth prize — a role she took over from Kate Winslet. Before she even arrived at her five-star hotel, Fanning gave photographers a close-up of her first Cannes-worthy co-ord, starting with a baby blue blazer and coordinating pleated trousers. She styled a casual white tank top underneath her slightly-oversized blazer and cinched her bottoms with a black belt from The Row.

The Bottega streak continued onto her accessories as Fanning slipped on ivory pointy pumps embellished with a sleek chain strap across the center. Her carry-on was none other than the white Bottega Veneta Large Hop bag in the atelier’s signature Intrecciato leather weaving technique. She opted out of a necklace or any earrings and instead styled the label’s Bolt Squared sunglasses alongside mismatched gold rings.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Knowing Fanning, there are lots more headline-making ‘fits on the horizon for her this Cannes. Perhaps even a custom Bottega Veneta gown when she walks the iconic red carpet? Only time will tell. While we await her next street style look or her first red carpet selection, channel her airport-ready ensemble with the curated edit below.