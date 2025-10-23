The sun sets way earlier, there’s a hint of frost on the grass in the mornings, and the leaves have officially changed color. Fall has officially arrived, which means that the transition to cozy sweaters and hot coffee orders is almost complete. And with the change in season comes the perfect opportunity to switch up your makeup. Autumn brings a stunning array of deep, warm hues, like oxblood, that perfectly complement striking makeup looks like smoky eyes and vibrant lips. Interested in switching things up, but don’t know where to look for inspiration? Who better to help guide you than your favorite A-listers? In fact, the best celebrity fall makeup ideas are definitely worth trying yourself. With all the events, premieres, and red carpets in their social calendar, these stars are always showcasing fresh, on-trend looks that capture the essence of the season, giving you plenty of inspiration to elevate your own fall glam.

Those who want a more classic look may want to consider trying out Kourtney Kardashian’s smoky eye look or Laura Harrier’s glossy nude lip. If you’re feeling adventurous, consider a bold lip in a vibrant orange shade. Meanwhile, a shimmery eyeshadow wash, like the one Greta Lee rocks, adds just the right amount of sparkle to brighten your look. Regardless if you’re a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, you’re sure to find a look that fits your vibe.

Ahead, TZR has put together a list of celebrity fall makeup ideas that are worth trying out these next few months.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian proves that smoked-out eyes are a sure-fire way to make a subtle yet memorable statement. You can amp up or dial down the intensity, making it perfect for any occasion this fall.

Lindsay Lohan

It’s not fall without a bold, statement-making lip color. But rather than opting for a deep berry shade, take a cue from Lohan and choose an unexpected hue. An orange lipstick instantly livens up your look while adding a vibrant pop of color.

Greta Lee

Lee’s wash of shimmery shadow across her lids adds a touch of sparkle and dimension to her eye makeup. It catches the light perfectly, creating a radiant effect.

Laura Harrier

A nude lip color is like a white T-shirt — a versatile staple. One way to elevate it? Add a layer of gloss on top, like Harrier does here, for extra shine and subtle hydration.

Kylie Jenner

Blush isn’t going anywhere this fall, so go ahead and sweep it on. If you’re feeling a bit bold, take some inspiration from Jenner and dust a bright shade atop your cheekbones.

Adwoa Aboah

Aboah’s bright white eyeliner is the perfect unexpected accent to complement her otherwise minimalist makeup look.

Dua Lipa

Consider taking a softer, more effortless approach to your brow look this season, like Lipa. A natural brow with subtle definition and a full finish adds just the right amount of polish without feeling overdone.

Amal Clooney

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The “toasty makeup” trend — think soft browns, warm bronzes, and golden highlights — is perfect for fall. Clooney’s take on the look features warm eyeshadow, generous bronzer, and a nude lip, creating a cozy, radiant glow.

Emily Blunt

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A pink lip color is a great alternative to classic red; it’s a bit more fresh and fun. And, as Blunt shows, it’s an easy way to make a confident, eye-catching statement.

Jenna Ortega

If you’re bored with neutral shadow shades, take a page out of Ortega’s book and opt for a blue shade. It instantly brightens your eyes and adds a cool, unexpected pop of color. Plus, it’s a fun way to experiment with your makeup.