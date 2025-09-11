Lindsay Lohan has been in the spotlight since she was 12 years old, when she starred in The Parent Trap. Since then, she’s experimented with a variety of beauty looks — from chunky blonde highlights and jet-black hair to thin brows and dramatic smoky eyes. While the actress has matured, she hasn’t shied away from making bold style statements, something she proved again this week. Lohan is in New York City for Fashion Week, and on Sept. 9, she attended a Fendi and Moda Operandi event celebrating the return of the iconic Fendi Spy Bag. Dressed in a full look from the label, her hair was parted down the center before hairstylist Danielle Priano pulled it back into a sleek bun. With her hair out of her face, all the attention was on her bold pop of orange lipstick. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who recently launched his eponymous makeup line, kept the rest of Lohan’s skin clean, aside from a light dusting of blush.

At first glance, orange lipstick can seem intimidating and difficult to pull off. Go too neon, and the look leans nightclub; too close to a classic orange, and it veers into theatrical territory. But Lohan’s look proves that the bold color is a lot more wearable than you would think.

Vanngo opted for a cool peach shade for her and it’s perfectly suited to her complexion. Orange lipstick might not be your everyday go-to lip color like a classic nude or timeless berry, but when you find the shade that works for you, it’s a fresh and unexpected touch.