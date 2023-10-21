I’ve always loved color in every aspect of my life. When shopping for clothes, I seldom buy neutrals. The entire rainbow is featured in my studio apartment, from my burgundy rug to my sky blue sheet set. When it comes to beauty, I’ve always loved experimenting with different cosmetic shades. My latest obsession? Orange makeup products. Whether it be a peachy blush or a terracotta lipstick, I love the way the hue pops on my olive complexion. But no matter what your skin tone, there’s a shade that’ll elevate all of your makeup looks.

There are a multitude of orange hues in the makeup world. One of my personal favorites is blood orange, a deep, rich, reddish shade. The Persimmon shade of Merit’s Flush Balm Cream Blush gives your cheeks the perfect blood orange tint, it particularly pops on darker skin tones. If you prefer a lighter option, coral is the color for you. The Poppy shade of Saie’s Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush is part of my everyday makeup routine. Not only is the product super pigmented and blendable, but the bright coral makes my cheeks look glowy and natural. On the flip side, if you like a bolder makeup moment, Gucci’s Velvet Matte Lipstick in the shade Agatha Orange is the ideal tangerine hue. Finish the look with a swipe of mascara and a fluffy brow to let the bright shade have its moment in the spotlight.

Below, shop these favorites and more orange makeup products that’ll convince you to change up your look.