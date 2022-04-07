7 Ways To Wear The Blue Eyeshadow Trend That Work For Any Aesthetic

As seen on Lil Nas X and Cynthia Erivo at the Grammys, plus the runways of NYFW, and of course the cast of Euphoria, it’s clear that blue eyeshadow looks are making a comeback. “Although it may not sound like it, blue eyeshadow is very versatile and there are so many things that can be done with just one color,” says Manuel Espinoza, StyleSeat makeup artist. And it’s not a replica of the frosty ‘60s or an ‘80s knockoff that has made it popular again, but rather a modern, perfectly imperfect twist that doesn’t feel costume-y. This year, the pros are loving bold blue eyeshadow in sophisticated hues like royal blue, powder blue, navy, and glittery cerulean.

In fact, deciding which shade of blue to try might be the only difficult part of the trend. Do you opt for a coordinating color to make your eyes stand out? A pop of neon to make a serious statement? Or go more minimalist with a jewel-toned shadow with small hints of teal? It’s hard to make a wrong choice because according to Espinoza, blue eyeshadow is universal and compliments all skin tones.

Whether you’re in the mood for a bright eyelid or a soft glam vibe, the options are endless when sporting blue eyeshadow. Ahead, TZR spoke to three celebrity makeup artists for their seven favorite tried-and-true blue eyeshadow looks, from graphic cobalts to shimmery royal blues.

Graphic Waves

What's better than one shade of blue? Two of course. Pairing cerulean and lapis is a look to remember. As an expert tip: Apply the eyeshadow wet by misting water onto your favorite makeup brush for longer staying power.

Cobalt Swipe

Whether you are game to incorporate multiple shades, or one flat wash, blue cobalt eyeshadow is a great show-stopping look. For an effortless pop of color, apply a bit of the cobalt shadow underneath the crease and blend in to soften harsh edges for the ultimate diffused finish.

Blue Fairy Dust

Combine glitter and blue for a sophisticated Euphoria-inspired look that’s great for daytime and nighttime. It’s ideal for those looking for something more subtle, but still statement-making. To recreate the look at home, Espinoza recommends SeneGence’s Sea Glass Shimmer ShadowSense Eyeshadow for a long-lasting look that will have your eyes sparkling all day long.

Touch Of Navy

A soft wash of navy shadow at just the edge of the eyes (almost like a wing) is the perfect way to enter the blue eyeshadow trend. As a bonus tip: Use an eyeshadow cream base first to ensure the powder stays throughout the day.

Go Bold Or Go Home

Bold all-over blue eyeshadow is definitely a hot trend for summer makeup. To recreate at home, Espinoza suggests Black Radiance’s Eye Appeal Shadow Palette in Out of the Blue for the variety of beautiful shades. “The shades are ultra-pigmented and are perfect to create a vibrant winged shadow look,” the expert tells TZR.

For extra drama, carry the eyeshadow underneath the eye as well as on top of the lid. As a warning: Eddie Duyos, makeup artist and senior manager of pro education and artistry for Make Up For Ever, recommends sticking to brighter shades rather than deeper, darker hues because, “sometimes if you have a lot of discoloration under the eyes dark blue colors can accentuate this even more.” A vibrant aqua blue is ideal for this look.

Iridescent Cyan

For a iridescent highlight in the middle of your lid, mix a blue cream shadow like KVD Beauty Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow and Brow Pigment in Satellite with a little concealer to lighten up the pigment, and then apply in a thick line across the lid almost to the brow bone, and beneath on the lower lid and under-eye area. KVD Beauty global veritas artistry ambassador Sandra Saenz also encourages layering on the KVD Beauty Dazzle Vegan Eyeshadow Stick in Thundercloud on top of the blue hue for added shimmer.

Indigo Clouds

Moody makeup will always be a stylish choice, regardless of the season. A deep indigo is especially chic when styled with a soft wing, allowing the eyes to really pop. The key here is to keep the shadow thickness consistent from the inner corner to the edge of the wing. Finish by topping off the blue eyeshadow with a sheer, sparkling champagne color.

