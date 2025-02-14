Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing the beauty products that have risen above the dozens we dutifully swatch and slather on throughout the year. Ahead, the team spotlights the holy grail pink lipsticks that have become mainstays in their routines.

When it comes to lipstick shades, red always gets all the attention – and for good reason. Whether you’re opting for a cherry or brick red hue, it’ll always make a statement. But while the head-turning color often gets all of the hype, there’s another option that arguably works harder in your makeup bag. Enter the humble pink lipstick, which can range from subtle to bold and has the uncanny ability to compliment a slew of makeup aesthetics. Not only can the best pink lipsticks be paired and blended with an array of lip liners and glosses, but brands offer a ton of variety when it comes to shades. Think mauve, Barbie pink, rose, and more. So, it’s always possible to find the right match for your skin tone. The only problem? There are so many pink lippes out there to choose from.

To help you in your search, TZR’s editors have rounded up a list of their go-to pink lipsticks, considering factors like skin tone, formula, and a range of finishes including satin, shine, or matte. Read on to find your new favorite.

Sisley Paris Phyto-Rouge Velvet in 11 Beige Bloom $75 See On Sisley Paris “This velvety lipstick offers the full color payoff of a matte, but it glides on like a dream and feels so soft and smooth on my lips. I love swiping on this beige-pink shade for a your-lips-but-better look, but it’s also amazing tapped on using my fingertips for a lived-in, blurred finish.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

MAC Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Syrup $27 See On MAC Cosmetics “I typically stick to deeper lip colors in the mauve and raspberry families, but when I need a little pink in my life, I always opt for a classic — MAC's Lustreglass Lipstick in Syrup. It's the perfect shade of pink for people who don't wear pink. Soft and subtle with purple-mauve undertones. It's also an ultra-hydrating formula that keeps my lips feeling soft and happy.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in Is It Fu$$Y $25 See On Sephora "To be fair, I'm obsessed with every shade in this lippie collection. Each one delivers a subtle pop of color that's not overwhelming but more of a just-bitten wash. This dusty pink is an everyday fave for this very reason. It gives my lips a little rosy refresh along with a nice glossy finish that takes me back to my carefree high school days." – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

r.e.m. beauty Lip Stain Marker in Soft Strawberry Pink $17 See On r.e.m. beauty “While I love a polished pink lip, I hate reapplying lipstick every hour. So, I gave this Lip Stain Marker from r.e.m. beauty a try and instantly, I was hooked. I've always had good luck with the Ariana Grande-led beauty brand, but I especially love the marker's strawberry pink shade, the weightless formula, and its price tag, of course. Plus, if it works for Ariana (she wore it multiple times on the Wicked press tour), it's definitely good enough for me.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.NG. Satin Shine Lipstick in Red Carpet Pink $35 See On Charlotte Tilbury “I could wax poetic about Charlotte Tilbury's lipsticks, including this pretty Red Carpet Pink shade. The formula is incredibly moisturizing, and this hue is perfect for the spring months, especially alongside a blush in a similar color.” – Kelsey Stewart, fashion writer, TZR

Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick in 44 Nude Lavalliere $42 See On Sephora “TBH, I’m not much of a lipstick person and I always reach for a gloss. But sometimes I’m looking to replace a glassy look with something more satiny. When I tried YSL Beauty’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick in Nude Lavalliere, it answered my prayers. It’s the perfect pinky-nude for my neutral-beige complexion, and it leaves the right amount of shine without being too reflective. Plus, it's super moisturizing, so it soothes my dry winter lips." – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

Violette_FR Petal Bouche in Coeur Infidèle $31 See On Violette_FR “I typically stick to mauve-pink lipsticks, but this flower petal-inspired hue is so pretty, it convinced me to step out of my comfort zone. I love wearing it on nights out when I'm in the mood for a bold lip but don't feel like doing red. The liquid formula does not fade or flake or get dry on my lips. I'm obsessed!” – EL

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Pout $38 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty “I'm a hardcore Victoria Beckham fan, so her stamp of approval is all I need to place an order. With the Posh Lipstick from her beauty brand being one of her go-to lippies, I couldn't resist. And just like the rest of her makeup line, it doesn't disappoint. Posh Spice herself loves the shade Pout, so that's what I started with. The pink color gives the ‘my natural lips, but better’ finish, while the moisturizing balm leaves behind a subtle sheen. Next, I'm treating myself to the Sway shade, which is a hint rosier.” – MH

Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Lively $20 See On Sephora “This formula feels so nice on the lips (read: not drying or uncomfortable). I'm partial to the rose pink shade because it's fairly subtle, making it a good option for low-key outings.”– KL