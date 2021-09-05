Nude lipsticks are are an absolute essential part of any makeup collection. Even if you only do your makeup a few times a year for special events, it’s worth it to have a few trusty lipsticks on hand (having a go-to neutral eyeshadow palette doesn’t hurt, either). Ideally, a nude lipstick is not just flattering to your skin tone but it’s comfortable to wear and versatile enough to complement a variety of looks. For recommendations on the best nude lipsticks as well as tips for finding your perfect shade, TZR spoke to makeup artist and beauty content creator (who Issa Rae trusts with her red carpet glam), Delina Medhin.

While bold lipsticks definitely have their perks, Medhin says nude lipsticks are a great staple that can work with any eyeshadow look. “[They’re] quick, easy, and fast; you really don't even need a mirror,” she tells TZR. Even if you’re working with a highly pigmented shade, you don't need to be as precise in application with a nude as you would with a bright red or electric pink — coloring a bit outside the lines won’t ruin the whole look.

When it comes to finding your perfect nude shade, Medhin says there are a couple of things to keep in mind. “You need to consider the natural color of your lip and mimic that as much as possible,” she says. “From there, it’s a personal preference as to whether you want your nude lipstick to be more pink or peach.”

The texture and finish of your ideal nude lipstick will also vary depending on your preference, but for Medhin, it’s all about the pigmentation. “I like for a nude lipstick to be quite opaque so you can build it up,” she explains. “For me, it's really important for a nude lipstick to be buildable.” The makeup artist also recommends using a lip liner with a nude lipstick for added definition.

Ahead, check out some of Medhin’s favorite nude lipsticks and what she loves about them — from the high-end to the drugstore variety.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color In Dark Chocolate

“Bobbi Brown has nude lipsticks totally covered,” Medhin says. “They have some of the best ones out there and such a great range of nudes. I love Crushed Lip Color in Dark Chocolate.” In addition to delivering a pigment-rich stain effect, this lipstick also contains hydrating ingredients like vitamins E, C, and beeswax, so it feels lightweight and comfortable on the lips.

MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy & Taupe

MAC Velvet Teddy is a classic in the beauty space, and for good reason. It’s the perfect neutral that pairs beautifully with a variety of skin tones, and the creamy formula prevents it from drying out the lips. Medhin says she loves layering Velvet Teddy with Taupe, a similar nude shade that has more red undertones.

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color

If you’re looking for a stay-all-day matte, Medhin says these liquid lipsticks from Maybelline are the way to go. “[This collection] has some beautiful nudes that are long-wear and don't budge,” she tells TZR. “I really like Fighter and Amazonian.”