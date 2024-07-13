You could say that blush is having a particularly major moment right now, but really, hasn’t it always been beloved? Sure, getting your cheeks as pigmented as possible seems to be the latest viral craze, but blush is also one of the earliest-documented beauty products on record. Long before the cream and powder formulas we know today, people were simulating a rosy flush with primitive forms of rouge, clay, and even crushed berries. Fortunately, it’s a little easier to apply than it was back in 3000 B.C. With every possible brand at their disposal, you know that celebrity-favorite blush has to seriously perform. Stars know better than anyone that the key to an incredible cheek makeup moment is making sure it looks as good on-camera as it does in real life, and their go-to formulas always seem to deliver.

Social media is one of the best ways to get a look what what celebrities are actually using in their day-to-day lives, especially with the rise of “get ready with me” videos. Be it filmed by a respected publication or are just a DIY job straight from the star’s own bathroom, you’re guaranteed some prime off-the-cuff commentary that offers real insight into what they look for in a product.

Ahead, get to know the must-have blushes of the moment your favorite celebrities are wearing and loving.

Serena Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As a beauty brand founder herself, Williams knows a thing or two about a high-performance formula. It’s no surprise, then, that she’d be a long-documented fan of the Pat McGrath Labs cream blush, a long-lasting best-seller that adds a slight reflective glow. She was seen using the distinctive pink stick in her Vogue Beauty Secrets segment.

Hailey Bieber

Sure, Bieber’s own brand of travel-friendly cream blushes are currently enjoying viral status. But long before she got to work on her Rhode makeup line expansion, she shared her love for the Olio E Osso lip and cheek color stick on TikTok.

Brooke Shields

It’s not just all about the eyebrows for the legendary Shields. For her most major red carpet moments these days, she turns to makeup artist Patrick Ta. The purveyor of his own beauty line that features a (constantly sold-out) blush duo, the layerable powder-cream pairing makes getting Shields’ bold peachy color so easy.

Bella Hadid

One of the more tight-lipped stars when it comes to her beauty routine, any glimpse into Hadid’s makeup favorites is worth checking out. In June, she shared a quick clip of a handful of products she’s loving right now. It just so happened to include Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty liquid blush, available in both full-sized and mini, travel-friendly editions.

Lori Harvey

Harvey loves a statement makeup moment, be it a bold lip or a standout cheek color — sometimes, she goes for both. Her edition of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets was a highly anticipated one, and her tips and product picks didn’t disappoint. On the blush front, she’s all about the cult-classic NARS compact in a vibrant shade of hot pink.

Jennifer Garner

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A minimalist queen, Garner is all about the two-in-one power of Stila’s Convertible Color Lip & Cheek Cream Blush. She told Vogue that it can be applied just about anywhere for cohesive all-over color, making it perfect for touch-ups too.

Emily Ratajkowski

Known for perpetuating the mega-viral “sunburn blush” trend (among other things), Ratajkowski is clearly all about making the product the forefront of so many of her makeup looks. She usually works with Patrick Ta, who shared that he usually loads her up with his brand’s blush in the peachy-pink shade “She’s Blushing.”

Eva Longoria

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sharing that she’s actually filming her makeup tutorial head of after-school-pickup, Longoria joked to Vogue that these products ensure she’s the “hottest mom out there.” After bronzing her cheeks, she likes to use this Makeup By Mario cream blush in shade Just Peachy right on the apples of her cheeks for a sweet pop of color.

Gemma Chan

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

On the whole, Chan seems to prefer classic, sophisticated makeup that’s not too flashy or standout. Her more natural approach is easily achieved with her favorite blush from Charlotte Tilbury. She tells Vogue that she likes to wear it “quite high” on her cheeks, too.

Priyanka Chopra

She might be famous for her impressive lip color collection, but Chopra’s cheeks are always equally pigmented and luminous. One of her latest favorites, she told Harper’s Bazaar UK, is a two-in-one Chanel cream that adds a natural berry-toned flush.