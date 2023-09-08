Given all the celebrity-filled events, runway presentations, and all-night brand parties, it’s hard to believe that Fashion Week technically only began a few short days ago — and all the most hotly-anticipated moments are still to come. But even among all that excitement, something is a bit different this year, and it’s thanks to the overwhelming abundance of incredible A-list looks spotted around town already. This year, the celebrity beauty At New York Fashion Week Spring 2024 doesn’t follow any sort of script and there’s minimal trend-chasing — just several of the industries most stylish stars taking the opportunity to show off and experiment with creative hairstyles, glamorous makeup, and fun manicures.

The best looks of the week so far are happening beyond the front row, too. Many of the most exciting moments are happening on the sidewalks and at glittering parties thrown by brands and their celebrity muses. Already, fans are chattering about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ impossibly shiny highlights, Gigi Hadid’s slicked-back hair, and how Emily Ratajkowski brilliantly repurposed her signature summer makeup look for fall. While the fashion shows give a glimpse at what to expect come spring 2024, the stars are offering a first-hand look at what’s hot right now — feel free to take notes.

Sofia Richie Grainge

The queen of quiet luxury is now the face of David Yurman, making an appearance at the brand’s Fashion Week party dressed in a prim black gown and a thick Jennifer Behr headband.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid seems to hint that she’s growing her platinum blonde out at the Victoria’s Secret Tour party thanks to her slicked-down hairstyle — it helps show off the dark roots that are trending in and of themself right now.

Halle Bailey

With her glossy twists pulled high into an extra-voluminous ponytail, Bailey shows off her sleek sophistication. Of course, it’s made even cooler by the vampy, dark-red lipstick and matching red-black ombré manicure.

Emily Ratajkowski

Some are firmly in fall by now, but Ratajkowski keeps it so summery with her (now signature) sunburnt blush and breezy curtain bangs.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Chopra Jonas is literally luminous in her jewel-covered dress at the Victoria’s Secret party, but it’s the reflective shine in her hair (and rose-toned lipstick, for that matter) that helps complete the halo effect — an angel indeed.

Lori Harvey

Consummate cool-girl Harvey is a master at combining the perfect hairstyles and outfits, a more complicated move than it may seem. For Victoria’s Secret, she left her shoulder-length hair down and flowing, pumped up by voluminous barrel curls and a sultry side-part.

Charlize Theron

Not long after debuting a bold, choppy mullet, Theron returned to her laid-back roots with a sleek updo accented by a curtain long long, curled side-bangs. Her bright pink blush is the most cheerful pop of color while her nude nails show off her jewelry at the Breitling event.

Ashley Park

Feel free to squeal aloud — Park’s look really is just that cute. To mach the bows on her glittering gold gown, she attached a black satin hair ribbon to her sleek updo. Paired with her smoky cat-eye makeup, it’s night-out perfection.

Brooke Shields

Behold, a legend. Though her super-chic glasses ahem shield her famous brows, Shields’ long, strawberry-blonde curls more than make up for it with their impressive shape and volume at the VS party.

Ava Phillippe

You’re not the only one who just did a double-take — doesn’t Phillippe look just like a tattoo’d version of her mother, Reese Witherspoon? She seemingly inherited her mom’s timeless sense of style, pairing a bold red lip and nail color with her chain-trimmed dress at a Chanel event.

Rosé

With her icy blonde hair color, she might have to change her name to Frozé. The BLACKPINK superstar celebrated Rimowa at their Fashion Week event with her long, platinum hair ironed perfectly straight, and just a hint of rosy pink pigment on her lips.

Justine Skye

Skye loves a classic moment, and it doesn’t get sweeter than her Clueless-esque look at the Kate Spade show. With her long curls, glossy lips, and timeless French manicure, she’s like, totally flawless.

Indya Moore

As a face of YSL beauty, you already knew Moore was going to serve at the label’s party. They didn’t disappoint with rose-gold nails and a bright pink blush-lip combo.

Julia Fox

Is it even a night in New York if you don’t catch a glimpse of Fox and one of her trademark zany-brilliant looks? For the Pandora party, she looked more like a neo-goth Rapunzel with long, jet-black hair flowing over her top-skirt set — zoom in, it’s all made of actual watches.