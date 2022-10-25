By now, you’ve probably seen at least one of Julia Fox’s many DIY tutorials. They span from fashion to beauty, proving that there’s so much one can learn from the Uncut Gems actor. Her latest fashion makeshift endeavor? A towel dress — or, in Fox’s own words, “end-of-the-world fashion inspo” — that she not only made herself, but also shared the entire creative process on TikTok. Strangely enough, if you love her towel-turned-dress look — this would be perfect as a Halloween costume — you could theoretically recreate it using scissors, a few safety pins, and a towel of choice. (Fox decided on a beach towel in a blue Hawaiian print for her style DIY.)

“It’s no secret that towels have made their way onto the runway, so today we’re going to cut up this towel and make it a dress,” Fox said in her TikTok video. She then proceeded to cut a small slit two-thirds of the way down the towel, making an opening for her head. She then added another, longer slit at the desired length on her “dress” and stepped into it, pinning the excess material. The result was an avant-garde, leg-baring dress with a large cutout in the back. “It creates this swoop effect in the back that I really like,” Fox said. “And then from the front, it just looks sort of boxy and cool!”

The actor finished her look with an assortment of black accouterments: a pair of knee-high boots, long leather gloves, and oval sunglasses. Lastly before ending the video, she demonstrated how one can flip the dress to create a peek-a-boo effect at the front rather than the back.

(+) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (+) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images INFO 1/2

This isn’t the first homemade ensemble in Fox’s style portfolio. Back in March 2022, she wore several street style looks (see above) that were completely DIY-ed and they, of course, caused a frenzy over the Internet. She has since churned out an assortment of homespun ensembles, which signals that this might be a hobby she’ll dabble in for a long time. Fans, keep an eye out for Fox’s eccentric ensembles in the months to come.