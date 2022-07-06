As great as TikTok can be, many of the beauty trends and crazes featured on the app can be a little...dubious. For every ingenious concealer hack, there are three more that could probably land you in the hospital— which just makes it easier to appreciate the genuinely brilliant trends. Chief among them is TikTok’s beloved sunburn blush fad. Through strategic placement, you can mimic the sun-flushed look of a long beach day with no actual damage to the skin. Emily Ratajkowski’s sunburn blush obsession is long-documented — she’s been putting blush on her nose since “TikTok” was nothing more than a (deliciously) dated Ke$ha track. Ratajkowski pulled the now-signature look out for the Balenciaga couture show in Paris on July 6, but this time, her makeup artist is sharing exactly how he perfects the barely-burned effect.

Patrick Ta is the internet’s favorite authority on virtually every beauty trend, so it makes sense that he’d be the celebrity makeup artist to deliver the ultimate sunburn blush demo. A favorite (and friend) of stars like Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, and Joan Smalls, Ta and his eponymous line of glow-inducing products are an industry go-to for headline-grabbing looks — and clearly, it works. In a video shared to Ta’s personal Instagram feed, a sped-up timelapse shows everything he used on Ratajkowski, as well as several key tips employed by the professionals.

As is the case with most makeup looks, an as-close-to-flawless-as-possible base is key here. Ta smooths on what appears to be an illuminating primer and foundation to up the glow factor before lightly concealing, contouring, and highlighting Ratajowski’s face with a lineup of cream-based products. The blush, though, is where things start to get really interesting.

Ta first uses a fluffy brush to dust on some rosy, shimmer-enhanced powder blush from his collection (shade She’s Blushing) all over the tops of Ratajkowski’s cheekbones, sweeping up to the under eye area — which is a complementary but separate TikTok trend. He then loads a beauty blender with product from the palette’s cream side and gingerly dabs that over top the powder. If you were taught to think cream products over powder would only muddy up the finish, you’re not alone — but that’s clearly not the case here. In fact, the brilliant finish-layering hack only serves to make Ratajkowski’s blush pop in radiant 3-D.

And there you have it, a fail-proof way to get that natural, sun-kissed, and slightly flushed look without the sun damage.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.