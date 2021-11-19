When you want eco-friendly, feminine, and minimalist pieces, there’s only one spot to go to: Reformation. You can find a floral dress that is suitable for brunch dates or, just as easily, scoop up the perfect wedding guest dress. In addition, the label also carries must-have footwear like knee-high boots and dainty printed kitten heel mules. These versatile offerings not only appeal to the fashion crowd, but also to Hollywood’s top stars like Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. These celebrities wear Reformation for its easy-to-style and flattering silhouettes — plus the brand offers year-round wardrobe staples.

Whenever you see your favorite celebs in Ref, often times their exact pieces go viral and sell out quickly. For example, when Taylor Swift wore a yellow dress in her first-ever TikTok video, the item sold out in a few hours. Her fans even praised the singer’s choice in opting for a relatively affordable dress (it retailed at $153). Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner’s newsprint jeans also sold out both in stores and online after she wore them out in Los Angeles. Luckily, Ref got the hint that these quirky comic-inspired pants were quite popular, so now they’re back in stock again. (Take after Jenner and style your own printed bottoms with a black tank and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.)

To see how the rest of your beloved models, singers, and actors style their Reformation pieces, read on. Then, if you’re loving their outfits, you can shop their exact pieces — or similar styles should the item not be available.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid likes to wear affordable brands and Reformation is in her shopping orbit. In particular, the star gravitated towards Ref’s playful Cynthia Doodle Jeans, which she styled with a yellow knit sweater, brown cardigan, and white coat. (The whimsical bottoms featured colorful drawings of flowers, birds, and other playful images.) If you want a pair of statement jeans, take after Hadid and get yourself her exact pair below.

Olivia Rodrigo

After Rodrigo got curtain bangs, she celebrated with a mirror selfie. The “good 4 u” singer showed off her new haircut while wearing a green Reformation Liza Top. She accessorized with a mix of silver and gold necklaces for a layered look and Y2K-inspired rings. Since the top was free from embellishments and other flashy details, the necklaces jazzed up the outfit. Although Rodrigo’s top in green isn’t available at the moment, you can shop it in other colors.

Meghan Markle

Markle always gravitates towards minimalist attire with simple patterns. Here, she and Prince Harry were photographed on their 2018 tour of Australia. For the outing, Markle wore a striped linen dress with a pair of black strappy sandals. The side-slit dress revealed the more casual, West Coast side to Markle (during her working royal days, her style was more reserved and modest). Unfortunately, her striped Pineapple Dress isn’t available anymore, but you can shop a similar breezy piece, below.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber demonstrated her adoration for the sustainable brand when she wore two coordinating pieces from the label. Her denim jacket and high-rise jeans from Ref complemented each other perfectly for a denim-on-denim look. She kept the outfit simple with a white top and black belt.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber took advantage of golden hour and snapped a selfie while wearing her Reformation Gavin Dress. This isn’t the first time she wore a frock from the label, as she owns a few more of their floral pieces. She even likes to wear the feminine silhouettes on date nights with her husband, Justin Bieber. You can find a similar version to her floral number, below.

Selena Gomez

Gomez’s black Reformation Nylah boots is a worthy addition to your fall/winter wardrobe, as it’s a timeless piece. For her Rare Beauty event at the Sephora in Times Square, New York City, the singer wore her knee-high shoes with a striped Balmain sweater dress, a navy blue peacoat, and a white Miu Miu bag. The outfit felt professional and dressy, meaning you can easily rock these same boots to work.

Rosé

Blackpink’s Rosé styled her floral Reformation dress in an unexpected way by wearing wide-leg jeans underneath. This is a brilliant styling hack to try if you want to take your favorite summer frock and wear it well into winter. Plus, the fashionable combo makes a dress feel more laid-back than fancy, especially if you decide to wear the look with sneakers.

Ashley Graham

If you need a basic pair of blue jeans, Ref has them in a variety of cuts. Here, Graham opted for a pair of high-waisted skinnies from the label. She dressed up her look with white heels and a matching white cropped denim top. Graham’s street style aesthetic usually leans to the more minimalistic side, so this outfit suited her perfectly.

Cara Delevingne

Although Ref is known for its romantic, floral pieces, leave it to Delevingne to take a dress from the brand and give it that edgy styling twist. For the 2019 Savage X Fenty show, the model made her daytime dress feel nighttime appropriate by styling it with a bralette. She swapped out the usual pair of red carpet heels for combat boots and completed the look with smokey eye makeup.

Emma Roberts

Roberts has five affordable brands that she consistently shops at and Reformation is at the top of that list. The actress likes the label’s puff-sleeve tops and floral pattern aesthetic — like this airy blouse pictured on her Instagram account. She styled it with denim for a laid-back, “I’m walking with my baby” outfit.

Jennifer Lopez

Although Lopez’s wardrobe is filled with bright prints and colors, she does keep a few basic pieces on hand like this Reformation white mini dress. The singer chose to style her vacation number with a green fedora, flat sandals, and a Valentino bag. (At the time, Lopez was in Capri, Italy.) She then accessorized with a gold “Ben” necklace, which was a nod to her beau Ben Affleck. The versatile dress is still in stock, so shop it below.