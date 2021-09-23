Meghan Markle's Brand New Bag Gives Off Major Power Woman Energy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in New York City. The pair is in town for the Global Citizen Festival, where they will encourage world leaders to form a more equitable vaccine policy. For her first trip since giving birth to her daughter Lilibet, Markle packed outfits for New York City that tapped into her penchant for polished basics like sweaters and coats. Since she has a classy style and steers clear from flashy or loud prints, her fans can relate to her for their own wardrobe staples. (Even her lemon print dress from earlier this year, which could arguably be considered conspicuous, still felt soft and subtle.) Markle’s travel outfits from this weekend will no doubt be sought after by all her fans.

For their first stop on the trip, the couple joined Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio for a visit to the One World Observatory. Prince Harry and Markle both dressed in dark ensembles as to not raise attention to themselves and instead, draw people’s attention to the event itself. Markle wore an Emporio Armani wool coat over a turtleneck top and a sleek pair of trousers. For fall, Markle is loving the coat, turtleneck, and trousers combination, considering she wore a green variation of this look for her Time 100 cover.

In addition, for fans who follow her style, you’ll recognize that she’s wearing yet another pair of Aquazzura heels. She adores this brand and has worn them numerous times like for her engagement photo back in 2017 and for a visit to The National Theatre in 2019. These heels have ultimately become her go-to footwear for important public events. Later in the day, she switched outfits and paired another turtleneck top with a tan coat and a camel-colored Valextra handbag. This is the first time Markle has worn a purse from this Italian label.

Ahead, see her first few looks in NYC and shop her exact pieces, as well as similar options, for your own outfit creations. Don’t forget to bookmark this post, as it will be updated with new outfits as she makes more public appearances this weekend.

A Power Woman Look

Markle loves a beige coat and carried a similar hued handbag from Valextra to match her outerwear. She opted for a turtleneck top from The Row and a form-fitting pencil skirt. The whole outfit exuded a power woman aura — polished and in charge. This is her first time carrying a purse from Valextra, though it fits in perfectly with her preference for elegant and classic handbag styles. Don’t be surprised if you see this accessory pop up in her other street style outfits.

A Polished Navy Outfit

The star wore a navy blue monochrome ensemble for a visit to the One World Observatory. The business professional look consisted of an Emporio Armani single-breasted wool coat worn over a turtleneck top, which was tucked into her sleek trousers. To complete her NYC outfit, Markle wore a pair of pointed-toe suede pumps from Aquazzura. You can easily recreate this outfit for work or a formal event yourself.