Jennifer Lopez’s Reformation Outfit Was A Major Shoutout To Ben Affleck

Fashion allows people to express their thoughts and emotions in subtle ways through clothing. If you love someone, you may want to manifest that energy by wearing a promise ring or by coordinating outfits with your SO. (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have totally mastered this.) There’s also the sweet gesture of donning a piece of jewelry that pays tribute to your partner’s birth year or even name. Jennifer Lopez pulled this off effortlessly while she was in Monaco. Lopez’s Reformation dress and “Ben” necklace provided the perfect opportunity for her to show the world who exactly was on her mind. (The correct answer here is Ben Affleck.)

Lopez embarked on her shopping spree with friends in the European country just a few days after she was photographed with Affleck on a yacht for her birthday. (Lopez rekindled her romance with him earlier this year and the two have been inseparable ever since.) Though Affleck wasn’t spotted with the singer in Monaco, Lopez had him in mind thanks to her subtle — or not so subtle — fashion sense. The singer stayed cool in the heat with Reformation’s Roarke Linen Dress and wore a pair of casual gold thong sandals.

This seemed like your regular summer outfit, but there was a hidden message in her look. Bennifer sleuths caught wind of her gold necklaces, one of which said “Ben” and was clearly a nod to her beau. The sweet gesture had many fans wondering, too, whether or not Affleck gifted the special piece to Lopez. The actor reportedly bought Lopez jewelry for her birthday, which he personally selected himself. (Jewelry appears to be Affleck’s love language. Back in 2020, he wore matching heart necklaces with then-girlfriend Ana de Armas.)

BACKGRID

Personalized jewelry can feel commemorative and special, especially when they’re about the person you love. Other celebrities who have worn accessories to symbolize their love for their partner include Meghan Markle. You may recall her famously wearing a “H” and “M” necklace by designer Maya Brenner to represent her and Prince Harry’s love. Additionally, name and initial pieces can also represent the love and respect you have for yourself. Take Lizzo, for example, who displayed her own name on a sparkly gold chain earlier this year.

If you’re inspired by Lopez’s “Ben” necklace and want to shout out that special someone in your own life, shop some personalized name jewelry ahead. You can style your new accessory with the singer’s exact Ref dress, which comes in multiples colors, or similar options. No matter what type of outfit you choose to wear, however, the jewelry will become the heartwarming statement piece in your ensemble.

