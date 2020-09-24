Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Baby Girl Has Arrived

Five months ago, when the news first broke that Gigi Hadid was expecting, shockwaves swept through the internet. In the months since, her public appearances (and resultant maternity looks) have been few and far in between, likely as a side effect of the pandemic. Still, the masses have wondered whether or not the world would get a peek at her newborn upon arrival. Then, two precious Instagram posts arrived, declaring that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl was born — and fans couldn't have been more overjoyed.

Late at night on Sep. 23, the duo took to Instagram to share separate posts that gushed about their little one's arrival. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," wrote Hadid, with a black-and-white image of her baby's itty-bitty palm. Zayn's was just as effusive: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️," he shared in a post that shortly preceded Hadid's. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x," the post read.

Whispers of the newborn's arrival started earlier this week, when Bella posted a throwback photo from June 2020 on Instagram. "two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨ i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying" the post read. From there, fans began surmising that baby "Zigi" (what the little one's being dubbed all over the internet, while her official name remains unknown) may have already entered the world. While the exact date of birth is still unclear, the influx of elated comments is steadily pouring in.

There's also something that has a few users laughing in the comments section: baby Zigi's nail beds are shockingly goals-worthy, appearing as though she just had a fresh manicure in Zayn's post. "This child already has more beauty in that tiny pinky than I will ever have in my entire body," wrote MTV. "baby already got a 🔥🔥🔥🔥 nail bed," wrote another on TZR's post.

For more content that's sure to inspire baby fever, keep with both celebrity's feeds for more updates.