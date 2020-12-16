For the duration of her pregnancy, Gigi Hadid's public appearances were few and far in between. The closest fans got to seeing her maternity style was through her Instagram, where glossy photoshoots and cheeky at-home selfies reigned supreme. As the world eagerly awaits a first look at her and Zayn's baby girl, Gigi Hadid's offering something else — a street style outfit that new moms everywhere can (and should!) try themselves. Her sister Bella's outfit scores an honorable mention, offering a great outfit idea for all the aunts out there helping with newborn duties.

On Dec. 15, the two sisters were spotted strolling (literally) in SoHo, pushing Gigi's baby girl along with them. For the outing, both of their outfits featured all the makings of a demure look. The two broke out hats, eyewear and face coverings, ensuring they'd look chic while maintaining a low profile. Gigi's was surprising — a black newsboy cap with a chain detail from Brixton, which retails for just $99. From there, she tied in The Row's sunnies collab with Oliver Peoples, a matte black face mask, and dainty gold hoops. For clothing, she showed off her knack for pristine layering with a black wool trench coat and a denim jacket with a decorative collar. She finished the look in her favorite way — with a pair of combat boots from Dr Martens.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The one piece that many moms are eyeing? Her nylon baby bag from Prada, which is unfortunately sold out. You can grab a similar one from Stella McCartney, whose diaper bag can be carried as a tote or worn as a backpack. As for her coat and denim jacket, both remain a mystery — but Aritzia and Lee Jeans are offering solid dupes for each, respectively. The good news is her hat and sunnies are still available, and Dr Martens has an alternate to her sold-out Geordin boots, and they're still stocked.

Shop the entire look below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.