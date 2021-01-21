Irina Shayk’s ’90s-Inspired Bag Is The Anti-Minimalist Staple You Need For The Rest Of 2021

Handbag trends peak and disappear so quickly that it's easy to forget your favorites, until your memory of them is triggered again. Sometimes it takes Marie Kondo-ing your closet to rediscover those forgotten gems, other times a photo of a celebrity wearing said item is enough to signal that ah-ha moment for a revisit. Case in point: Irina Shayk carrying a '90s-inspired bag from BY FAR.

On Jan. 20, which was also Inauguration Day, the model stepped out for a stroll with her daughter Lea Cooper in New York City. While most people might have been bundled up indoors to watch the ceremony, Shayk braved the cold weather outside in a long gray LaMarque wool-blend coat and an Anya Muse one-piece knit jumpsuit. She wore a pair of Bottega Veneta combat boots, and protected her head from the winter elements with a textured navy bucket hat.

The most eye-catching piece in her going-out ensemble, however, was her bright green neon handbag. Dubbed the Kiwi style in "pistachio," the BY FAR crocodile-effect leather accessory was the only form of color in Shayk's neutrally-dark outfit. The handbag hue was suitable for a vivid pop in the wintertime, but upon a longer glance, you can see the pistachio-hued accessory would also be a fitting style to welcome warmer weather with come spring 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Shayk isn't the only Hollywood star to have carried a BY FAR bag. The celebrity-beloved Bulgarian label — launched in 2016 by twins Valentina Bezuhanova and Sabina Gyosheva, along with their best friend, Denitsa Bumbarova — has been spotted on celebs such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Beyoncé. A popular design amongst the fashion crowd, in general, has been the Rachel bag, which was named after '90s style icon Rachel Green of Friends.

Given that of-the-moment accessories sometimes tend to sell out quickly, you might not have bought a BY FAR piece when its bags went viral in 2019. In this case, Shayk's exact style is still available for purchase, below, along with some other key pieces in her street style look. If you already have a BY FAR handbag, perhaps it's time to bring it out from the depths of your closet and give it a spin around the neighborhood this weekend? It might be just the piece to make you feel like dressing up again during this health pandemic.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.