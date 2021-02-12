Kaia Gerber's $60 Top Is One Of The Most Versatile Pieces You Can Own

There's a difference in winter street style between models residing on the West Coast and those who live on the East Coast. For New York City-based ladies like the Hadid sisters and Irina Shayk, stepping outside requires a statement coat or a pair of chunky winter-approved boots. In California, however, models like Kelsey Merritt and Kaia Gerber lean into athleisure attire and fewer layers given the more moderate weather. On a recent outing in Los Angeles, Gerber simply wore a $60 Mango polo knit top sans outerwear with matching gray leggings from Gymshark and UGG's Ultra Mini Classic boots. The UGG style has been Gerber's go-to for several months now as the shearling-lined shoes are known for being comfortable and warm. On her shoulders sat another consistent street style item: Celine's Ava bag.

The model, who's usually spotted with her dog in tow, was by herself and channeled laidback groutfit vibes — the opposite of Jennifer Aniston's polished gray button-up look from earlier in the week. While most of the items from Gerber's look are still available for purchase, for those who fell in love with her knit top, it's unfortunately sold out in her exact colorway. The good news, however, is her polo top now comes in new spring hues such as egg yolk-yellow and mint green.

Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images

This soft knit top is wearable for those living in warmer climates — where you can wear it as is — and for those immersed in cooler temperatures. Just style your Mango top with cashmere leggings, a puffer jacket, and some UGG boots, too, to protect yourself against the winter elements. Gerber joins a running list of celebrities who turn to Mango for basics — other fans of the brand include Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Sophie Turner — and this under-$100 piece is one to keep in your personal knitwear rotation.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.