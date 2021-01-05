There's something about fashion with endurance that generational style icons understand better than anyone else. Sure, 20-something model types may be nailing all the trends (sherpa-lined coats, check) — but those with a few more years of sartorial expertise deserve a different kind of props. These icons have a grasp on the shapes and silhouettes that made a statement one, two, or even three decades ago, and which of them have what it takes to make a modern-day comeback. Hence, why Katie Holmes' newsboy cap outfit is already on everyone's radar, putting a contemporary spin on a few nostalgic trends all at once.

On Jan. 4, the actor made an appearance in New York while grabbing coffee, for which she resurrected a few pieces from the archives. First, her newsboy cap — a favorite from the aughts that trend forecasters were already eyeing as one of the coming year's must-haves. Now, along with Gigi Hadid's similar style, the hat's return feels all but certain for 2021. Apart from its defining cool factor, the style is primed for those with beanie fatigue who are looking to swap the wintery look for something more exciting. Next, her light-wash blue jeans, with a wide-leg cut seem to instantly summon the '70s. The pair appears to be Reformation's sold-out Jackie Jean, which Holmes has worn on repeat for dozens of appearances.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

In classic Holmes form, the rest of her look featured some versatile favorites — a black blazer, a matching roll-neck, and a pair of low-to-the-ground leather boots. Also true to form, she toted a reusable shopping bag, scoring bonus points for sustainability. All of this is to say that you'll want to add the reminiscent cap to your closet sooner, rather than later. While the maker of Holmes' style is unknown, Brixton (the brand behind Hadid's aforementioned version) creates a near-dupe, and it's half-off on Nordstrom Rack. To style it to perfection, be sure to wear them with flare jeans and a similar blazer.

Recreate the whole look with the pieces below:

