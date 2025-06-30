Celebrities descended on sunny Paris for the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2026 show on Sunday. Lori Harvey, Laura Harrier, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, Gillian Anderson, and Emma Roberts were among those who attended the runway show at the Orangerie at the Palace of Versailles — a breathtakingly beautiful venue fitting of a brand known for its idyllic show settings.

After showing up to support Jonathan Anderson’s highly-anticipated debut at Dior on Friday, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus was back in the spotlight over the weekend. Mining his humble upbringing in rural Provence for inspiration for the menswear and womenswear offering, the 60-look collection was titled Le Paysan (the peasant).

Brimming with cotton, linen, and rattan, and with details like aprons, headscarves, and trays in which models carried their accessories, the nods to generations of farmers in his family were abundant. Many silhouettes were simple, but nonetheless hard-working. This was particularly evident in an array of white and beige dresses in crochet, semi-sheer chiffon, and broderie anglaise, which would go down a treat with any cool-leaning bride-to-bes. Not least the strapless and sculpted linen gown and headscarf moment that came as the finale look on a barefoot model.

Jacquemus shows always bring out a chic crowd, and this time was no exception. In trendy butter yellow and polka dots, crisp and asymmetrical suiting, and pared-back outfits that focused on oversized proportions and unexpected details, the front row style rivaled the runway.

Read on to see who hotfooted it to Paris for the buzzy show.

Lori Harvey

The model and influencer looked right at home on the grounds of the chateau in this elegant cowl neck gown in a delicious pale yellow shade. White accessories added another sleek and polished layer to the clean look.

Getty Images

Laura Harrier

In a sleeveless white dress with distressed and frayed edges, the blank canvas left Harrier’s wine-hued mesh pumps and glossy East-West handbag do the talking.

Getty Images

Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey

In a rare fashion show appearance from the Oscar-winning actor, the star attended the show in a look similar to the curved blazers seen on the runway. His other-half, Camila, matched the mood too in a boxy vanilla-hued suit.

Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

The Crown star looked suitably regal in an exaggerated funnel neck dress, paired with desirable accessories like the pochette that debuted on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

Getty Images

Emma Roberts

A turtleneck t-shirt knit and a tutu mightn’t sound like the coolest combo, but in contrasting charcoal and white with oversized proportions, it somehow looks ace on the actor.

Getty Images

Tina Kunakey & Laetitia Casta

The old guard and the new guard mingled front row, with Tina Kunakey, glowing in yellow, seated beside ‘90s muse Laetitia Casta.

Getty Images

Also in attendance were influencers, content creators, and tastemakers alike. Summer outfit inspiration, right this way.