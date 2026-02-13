When Michael Kors stages a ready-to-wear show during New York Fashion Week, it quickly becomes one of the week’s headline events. Not only for his classic tailoring and reliably chic pieces that women actually want to wear, but also because of his celebrity cult-following that turns out in support. On day two of the packed schedule, celebrities and fashion insiders gathered at the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center for the Fall/Winter 2026 collection. The polished, uptown setting served as a fitting prelude to what was about to unfold on the runway.

Keep in mind, this wasn’t just any Kors show. It was the label’s 45th anniversary, which made it all the more special. When famous friends of the brand like Olivia Munn, Dakota Fanning, and Uma Thurman arrived, you could feel there was something different about this season. Mary J. Blige was spotted in the front row seated next to Kelsea Ballerini, Leslie Bibb, and Gabrielle Union — all of them in a celebratory mood wearing head-to-toe looks from the brand.

Usual suspects like Suki Waterhouse, Lea Michele, Jane Krakowski, and Nicole Sherzinger were all in attendance, too, as well as more recent brand loyalists like Olivia Jade and Hannah Berner. While the front row was well taken care of, once the show began you could find a few familiar faces on the runway like Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, and Amelia Gray. Most notably, however, was supermodel Christy Turlington who closed the show. “I couldn’t celebrate my 45th anniversary without Christy Turlington, who starred in my very first ad campaign. She’s a magical New York woman,” said Kors.

After the show, VIP guests continued the celebrations with Kors himself at an after party at P.J. Clarke’s across the street from Lincoln Square. Keep scrolling to see every celebrity who made an appearance for the milestone occasion.

Uma Thurman

Dakota Fanning

Olivia Munn

Kelsea Ballerini

Ariana DeBose

Leslie Bibb

Mary J. Blige

Rachel Zoe

Gabrielle Union

Suki Waterhouse

Nicole Scherzinger

Olivia Jade

Jenny Slate

Rachel Zegler

Lea Michele

Delilah Belle

Tamron Hall

Jane Krakowski

Anna Wintour

Hannah Berner

Martha Stewart & Suki Waterhouse

Leslie Bibb, Alex Consani & Michael Kors