If you expected New York Fashion Week to slow down on the final day, think again. On Feb. 11, the Fall/Winter 2025 circuit went out on a stylish note thanks to Michael Kors’ latest show. Inside the Terminal Warehouse in West Chelsea, the New York designer presented timeless tailoring, monochrome moments, and chic outerwear to an adoring audience. But before taking their seats in the front row, VIP guests like Kerry Washington, Uma Thurman, Lea Michele, and Rose Byrne (to name a few) posed in head-to-toe Michael Kors, which seemingly took cues from the runway.

On Tuesday morning, the step-and-repeats started strong with Washington’s grand entrance. The Scandal alum chose a plunging blue dress direct from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2025 show. Just like the model, Washington accessorized with an oversized belt and pointy pumps. Then, Rachel Zegler followed suit in an asymmetrical floral-print dress, also from the brand’s S/S ‘25 collection. Shortly after the West Side Story actor’s arrival, the S/S ‘25 dress code revealed itself. Uma Thurman also sourced her look from the Sept. 2024 show’s collection, starting with a black turtleneck, brown trousers, and an oversized navy blue coat. Similarly, Rachel Brosnahan wore look #3 from the S/S ‘25 soirée: a sheer pleated skirt underneath a double-breasted vest.

But wait — the S/S ‘25 streak didn’t stop there. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at the Michael Kors F/W ‘25 show.

Kerry Washington

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Washington brought her fashion A-game in a plunging navy blue number, which debuted at the S/S ‘25 show in Sept. 2024.

Uma Thurman

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

The Kill Bill legend delivered major winter outfit inspo in a black turtleneck, brown wide-leg trousers, and a navy blue overcoat.

Rachel Zegler

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Zegler solidified she’s one to watch on the fashion front in this floral-print midi dress from Michael Kors S/S ‘25.

Rose Byrne

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Byrne’s halter-neck noir number proved just how versatile LBDs are.

Lea Michele

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

The former Glee star looked business-ready in a gray skirt set from Michael Kors S/S ‘25.

Julianna Margulies

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Before grabbing a photo with Washington, Margulies showcased her beige slip dress and matching overcoat from — you guessed it — Michael Kors.

Suki Waterhouse

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Inside the venue, Waterhouse layered a coordinating blazer overtop her black romper. However, after the show, the Daisy Jones & The Six star swapped it for a cropped fur jacket instead.

Nicole Scherzinger

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

During a day off from her Broadway run of Sunset Boulevard, Scherzinger donned a navy blue coat dress from the Michael Kors S/S ‘25 collection.

Rachel Brosnahan

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Brosnahan pulled off a subtle sheer skirt with the complementary sleeveless vest, both courtesy of Michael Kors S/S ‘25.

Ella Hunt

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

The Saturday Night star’s blue button-down and midi skirt from S/S ‘25 looked both undone and effortlessly chic.

Cristin Milioti

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Days after wearing Saint Laurent at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Milioti popped up at the Michael Kors affair in a see-through lace skirt, a turtleneck bodysuit, and matching leather boots.

Suni Lee

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

The Olympic gymnast made waves in an off-the-shoulder little brown dress from Michael Kors S/S ‘25. Contrary to the model’s peep-toe pumps, Lee accessorized with kitten heels and a slim purse.

Jane Krakowski

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Krakowski elevated the groutfit formula with sequin trousers, a cool blazer, and oversized aviator sunglasses, all from Michael Kors, of course.