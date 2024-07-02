In the five months since she gave birth to her first child, Suki Waterhouse has barely taken any time off. Her daughter was born in early March, and since then, the new mom headlined at Coachella, released a five-song EP, scheduled an upcoming tour, dropped a new music video, and slated her second album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin for September 13. And she’s not slowing down yet. Bright and early on July 2, Waterhouse was announced as the cover star of British Vogue, however, she wasn’t alone — the fashion muse posed while cradling her newborn.

The latest in her headline-making streak was a photoshoot with renowned photographer, Colin Dodgson, who photographed Kendall Jenner for Vogue back in April. In the initial cover-worthy image, the Daisy Jones & The Six alum was captured by Dodgson in front of natural greenery — perhaps this was a glimpse of the L.A. home she talked about so fondly in the interview. Waterhouse wrapped her plaid fringe-embellished coat from Bottega Veneta around her five-month-old for extra privacy, while the former model looked straight into the camera. Much like her everyday attire, the “Good Looking” singer opted for minimal jewelry — nothing but an eye-catching gold band on her left hand.

Even though the magazine’s August issue won’t hit newsstands until July 16, you can get a closer look at the rest of her designer looks online right now. Inside the “Summer of Love” edition, Waterhouse styled eight more enviable ensembles, starting with a shimmery metallic gold maxi dress from Dior alongside a cream silk scarf by French high-end label, Charvet. Once more, she held her growing baby without covering too much of her Dior maxi. In the next close-up, it’s tricky to see many of her pieces due to her oversized blonde fur coat from Marni which takes up almost the entire screen. From there, Waterhouse leaned into her on-stage alter-ego with popstar-approved pieces, including a draped semi-sheer organza Louis Vuitton dress. In another shot, she paid homage to her Daisy Jones & the Six star with a brown Giorgio Armani fur coat and ‘70s-inspired suede boots. For a later photo, Waterhouse channeled Stevie Nicks’ grungy, boho-chic aesthetic in a black lace dress and a matching leather jacket both from Chloé. She returned to the garden once again in a silk-organza cape dress and crystal-embellished bodysuit courtesy of Simone Rocha. Her ethereal cape featured a brown fur trim along the midi-length hem. In true mom form, she made a bouncy house her backdrop by wearing an appliquéd Gabriela Hearst silk dress alongside handmade cowboy boots from England-based shoemaker, Jessie Western. And last but not least, a zoomed-in photo of Waterhouse in a ruffled slip dress from Burberry closed out her applause-worthy imagery.

With her latest album release just two months away, don’t be surprised to see even more of Waterhouse in the coming weeks. Be on the lookout for one of her signature off-duty outfits or if we’re lucky, maybe even a red carpet appearance or two. In the meantime, make sure to pick up a copy of British Vogue come July 17.