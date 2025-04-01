Hydrated hair is always in, but celebritiess have been taking the idea to the next level this spring with styles that are intentionally, well, wet. A year ago, A-listers including Kaia Gerber, Kelly Rowland, and Lori Harvey ushered the so-called hydro bob and now the sleek, slicked look is back in a big way. First Kerry Washington showed her support with a ‘90s-inspired wet bob for Ebony magazine, and now the queen of the “c*nty little bob” (to quote hair guru Chris McMillan) has also cosigned the trend. The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb attended a press event in Sydney, Australia this week and greeted the sunny weather with her chin-length hair looking positively drenched — in the most fashion forward way, that is.

Now in its third season, the Max series is proving to be a go-to source of inspiration when it comes to beauty trends. And while the dark comedy put Bibb’s micro bob on the map for many, she’s actually been championing some version of the short style or another since back in 1999. She’s worn it in beachy waves, with flipped-out ends, and framed with long, wispy fringe. That said, the hydro bob she sported most recently in Sydney isn’t the first time she’s given it the wet look treatment (see her The Tonight Show interview from last March), but her endorsement this spring solidifies the fact that it’s going to be so splashy this season. Pun intended.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

It may technically be fall in the south-of-the-equator city, but Bibb’s entire head-to-toe (or hair-to-toe, as it were) look is perfect for the warmer weather that’s coming up stateside. Dressed in a cropped, camel-colored leather Hermès jacket and matching pants, dewy makeup by Filomena Natoli, and of course her hydro bob by hairstylist Michele McQuillan, the Palm Royale star had a glossy sheen all over.

Back in February, The White Lotus’ makeup artist Rebecca Hickey told TZR that Thailand’s hot, humid climate dictated some of her beauty decisions — like skipping setting sprays and embracing the sweaty moments these characters would experience on a real life vacation to the Southeast Asian country. This intentionally wet-looking hairstyle works in a similar way. As the temperatures rise, the hydro bob will be an ideal way to lean into the weather while disguising some of the usual effects humidity has on the hair — like sweat and frizz. So if you’re looking for a way to get more mileage out of your bob this season, take Bibb’s lead: Grab the hair gel and shine serum and start slicking.